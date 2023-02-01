Beyoncé Just Announced The "Renaissance" World Tour And Fans Are In Shock

This will be the pop star's first tour in nearly seven years.

Beyoncé has announced that she is going on tour.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

She announced the tour on Instagram Wednesday morning, writing, “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023."

According to the tour website, the first leg will begin in Stockholm, with the opening show on May 10, and continue across Europe until June 27, when she will perform in Warsaw.

wiLL @willfulchaos

everyone waking up to see beyoncé announced the renaissance tour

Twitter: @willfulchaos

The North American leg begins on July 8 in Toronto, before coming to the US. The current schedule indicates she'll do shows through the end of September.

keke⁷ @stallseok

it’s gonna be hell to get these beyoncé tickets…..

Twitter: @stallseok

Stops on the US tour include Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles, as well as Beyoncé’s hometown in Houston. The website and Citi "verified fan" presale did not show any dates for Asia, Oceania, or South America legs. Spokespeople for Beyoncé and Ticketmaster did not respond to questions about whether additional stops will be added to the tour.

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

The dates for the Beyoncé #RENAISSANCEWorldTour:

Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

“Beyoncé announcing the Renaissance tour when we just paid for our rent…” one fan tweeted. “Everyone that took Beyoncé’s job advice in Break my Soul when they see the Renaissance World Tour prices,” another said.

Alex @alexxmalloy

ticketmaster watching the beyoncé fans coming after just dealing with taylor fans

Twitter: @alexxmalloy

And many are trying to head off the masses on social media.

5hahem aka Dr. Durag @shaTIRED

do NOT buy beyoncé tickets, i heard they give you gout and anxiety!

Twitter: @shaTIRED

The star recently performed in Dubai during lavish hotel opening — her first public performance in five years. The performance, complete with dancing water fountains, fireworks, and a guest appearance from her daughter Blue Ivy, cost $24 million, according to Complex.

Many criticized Beyoncé's decision to perform in the United Arab Emirates, a country with clearly defined laws criminalizing same-sex relationships.

fazpo🦭 @fazpo

@PopBase now y’all know beyonce can’t perform any of those gay songs from renaissance in DUBAI

Twitter: @fazpo

This will be Beyoncé’s first tour in seven years, since the world tour for her album Formation.

ᴀɢᴇɴᴛ ʜᴏɴᴇʏᴅᴇᴡ @soberthots_

Beyoncé is really coming omg-

Twitter: @soberthots_


