“Question…?”: Why’d These Senators Drop So Many Taylor Swift Lyrics During Ticketmaster's Senate Hearing?

Senate hearing or Taylor Swift fan meeting? You tell me.

Multiple Senate Judiciary Committee members went out of their way to quote Taylor Swift lyrics during a nearly three-hour hearing on Tuesday to examine whether Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company of Ticketmaster, was at fault for the ticket debacle surrounding Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour.

In November, Ticketmaster canceled its general sale for Swift’s summer tour due to “insufficient” ticket inventory. This came after many Swifties were unable to purchase tickets following intense demand and Ticketmaster’s website crashing during the initial “verified fan” presale. Ticketmaster said about 3.5 million people registered for the fan presale.

In response, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced that the Senate would hold a bipartisan hearing about the incident. The Department of Justice also said it’s investigating the issue.

At the senate hearing, Live Nation President Joe Berchtold told the committee that the ticketing issues were caused by bots that crowded out fans and attacked the servers, but lawmakers couldn’t just “shake it off.”

Multiple senators referenced lyrics to iconic songs by Swift when speaking to a panel of experts that included Berchtold. Many senators appeared to have some “bad blood” with Ticketmaster’s dominating presence in the ticketing market.

Seriously, the lyrical references were common and this heavy-handed. Here’s every Swift song and lyric referenced in the committee hearing.