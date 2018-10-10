Fox News Wrote A Dumb Story About Jamie Lee Curtis And People Had Jokes

Fox News caused a stir Wednesday after the news organization suggested that actor Jamie Lee Curtis’s use of a gun in the upcoming Halloween movie was hypocritical given her personal views on gun control.

Jamie Lee Curtis wields firearms in new 'Halloween' movie despite advocating for gun control https://t.co/OL2q5nXtUx

“Jamie Lee Curtis wields firearms in new ‘Halloween’ movie despite advocating for gun control,” read the headline of a story tweeted from the main Fox News account.

Within the article, other films in which Curtis has used firearms are named, including Blue Steel and True Lies.

Curtis has been very clear on social media that she would like to see assault weapons banned.

After a man shot and killed 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, last November, Curtis tweeted this hashtag: