Fox News Wrote A Dumb Story About Jamie Lee Curtis And People Had Jokes

“In the movie Freaky Friday she does a body swap with her daughter despite being an opponent of witchcraft.”

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on October 10, 2018, at 2:11 p.m. ET

Fox News caused a stir Wednesday after the news organization suggested that actor Jamie Lee Curtis’s use of a gun in the upcoming Halloween movie was hypocritical given her personal views on gun control.

Jamie Lee Curtis wields firearms in new 'Halloween' movie despite advocating for gun control https://t.co/OL2q5nXtUx
Fox News @FoxNews

Jamie Lee Curtis wields firearms in new 'Halloween' movie despite advocating for gun control https://t.co/OL2q5nXtUx

“Jamie Lee Curtis wields firearms in new ‘Halloween’ movie despite advocating for gun control,” read the headline of a story tweeted from the main Fox News account.

Within the article, other films in which Curtis has used firearms are named, including Blue Steel and True Lies.

Curtis has been very clear on social media that she would like to see assault weapons banned.

After a man shot and killed 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, last November, Curtis tweeted this hashtag:

#assaultweaponsban #assaultweaponsban #assaultweaponsban #assaultweaponsban #assaultweaponsban #assaultweapobsban #assaultweaponsban 💔
Jamie Lee Curtis @jamieleecurtis

#assaultweaponsban #assaultweaponsban #assaultweaponsban #assaultweaponsban #assaultweaponsban #assaultweapobsban #assaultweaponsban 💔

Curtis tweeted a similar message way back in 2013 after 13 people were killed, including the shooter himself, at the Navy Yard in Washington, DC.

Assault weapons ban now! Assault weapons ban now! Assault weapons ban now! Assault weapons ban now! Assault weapons ban now!
Jamie Lee Curtis @jamieleecurtis

Assault weapons ban now! Assault weapons ban now! Assault weapons ban now! Assault weapons ban now! Assault weapons ban now!

“But Curtis’s on-screen actions stand in contrast to her real-life persona as an advocate for gun control,” wrote Fox News, describing her as “one of several Hollywood actors who use firearms in their films while preaching against them away from the set.”

That said, most people understand that what Curtis’s characters do in fictional films and the views she supports in real life are two different things. Well, except for Fox News, it seems. Responding to the initial tweet, people began roasting the news site’s tweet.Clapbacks were humorous at first.
That said, most people understand that what Curtis’s characters do in fictional films and the views she supports in real life are two different things.

Well, except for Fox News, it seems.

Responding to the initial tweet, people began roasting the news site’s tweet.

Clapbacks were humorous at first.

@FoxNews In the movie Freaky Friday she does a body swap with her daughter despite being an opponent of witchcraft. Something for your investigative team to look into
PeterNorway @classiclib3ral

@FoxNews In the movie Freaky Friday she does a body swap with her daughter despite being an opponent of witchcraft. Something for your investigative team to look into

Believe it or not, Curtis did not actually switch bodies with Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday.

And it isn’t really a Twitter melee unless the Dictionary gets involved to make things painfully clear.

Acting. The profession or activity of those who perform in stage plays, motion pictures, etc. See also: Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween https://t.co/mHU51CjZzw https://t.co/FffBtUp6Sw
Dictionary.com @Dictionarycom

Acting. The profession or activity of those who perform in stage plays, motion pictures, etc. See also: Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween https://t.co/mHU51CjZzw https://t.co/FffBtUp6Sw

So, yes, acting is different from real life.

Twitter users soon highlighted the works of other actors whom Fox News might find hypocritical.

@FoxNews Schwarzenegger, surprisingly, not really a cyborg.
Luke Russell @LukeRussell1281

@FoxNews Schwarzenegger, surprisingly, not really a cyborg.

Sigourney Weaver attacks aliens in new film despite pro-immigration stance. https://t.co/RWChIuEEVg
Louis Virtel @louisvirtel

Sigourney Weaver attacks aliens in new film despite pro-immigration stance. https://t.co/RWChIuEEVg

Josh Brolin kills half of all living beings in "Avengers: Infinity War" despite not being a mass murderer https://t.co/EE5vm7TpwJ
Sexy Jamie McKelvie @McKelvie

Josh Brolin kills half of all living beings in "Avengers: Infinity War" despite not being a mass murderer https://t.co/EE5vm7TpwJ

hayden christensen claims to be against child murder, but how does he explain his actions in 'revenge of the sith'? a fox news investigation, tonight at 11. https://t.co/xeQ7qwRDpV
Bobby Lewis @revrrlewis

hayden christensen claims to be against child murder, but how does he explain his actions in 'revenge of the sith'? a fox news investigation, tonight at 11. https://t.co/xeQ7qwRDpV

@FoxNews Michael C. Hall routinely murders people in hit show "Dexter" despite strong views against serial murder
Commonwealth Courier @altCourierSix

@FoxNews Michael C. Hall routinely murders people in hit show "Dexter" despite strong views against serial murder

One more time for the people in the back:

@trumppped @FoxNews It's a movie. She is an actor. They aren't real guns.
Les Gillon @LGillon2

@trumppped @FoxNews It's a movie. She is an actor. They aren't real guns.

