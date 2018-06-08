Be Warned: The New Trailer For "Halloween" Will Make You Pee Your Pants
Jamie Lee Curtis is back. But so is Michael Myers.
The official trailer for the new Halloween movie dropped on Friday, and before you click play please be advised that THIS LOOKS ABSOLUTELY TERRIFYING.
It's been 40 years since the events of the original film and Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode. She's a grandmother now, but she's still haunted by Michael Myers murdering her friends all those years ago (which is understandable).
After a bus crash, Myers escapes from his psychiatric facility and returns to wreak havoc once more on Halloween by, well, killing a ton of people.
The cool thing about this film is that it's going to completely ignore all the (bad) sequels to the 1978 original. So it's kind of a hybrid sequel/revival kind of thing. "Sequival"?
And, of course, that means we're going to get one big final showdown between Laurie and Michael.
The film is coming to cinemas on Oct. 19, so you have until then to start mentally preparing yourselves.
