At Least 26 People Are Dead In Texas Church Shooting

At least 26 are dead after a gunman opened fire during a Sunday service at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, making it the deadliest shooting in the state's history.

At 11:20 a.m., a man dressed in all black and tactical gear started firing at the small church, officials said at a press conference. He then crossed to the right side of the building, still firing, before going inside and killing 23 people and injuring dozens more. When he left the building, "a local resident grabbed his rifle and engaged that suspect," said Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials did not immediately release the suspect's name, saying only that he was a young white male, maybe in his early twenties. However, multiple media outlets identified the gunman as 26-year-old Devin P. Kelley, who was found dead inside his vehicle after it veered off the road while being pursued by authorities.

Twenty-three people died inside the church, two people were killed outside, and one person died from their injuries after being transported from the scene, Martin said. The victims' ages range from 5 to 72 years old.

"There's a lot of work to be done," Martin said. "We are only hours into this investigation, which is going to take significant amounts of time."

"We have the church, we have outside the church. We have where the suspect vehicle was located. We have been following up on the suspect and where he's from, his residence," the director said.



Officials cautioned that the death toll could rise.

"We ask for God's comfort, for God's guidance, and for God's healing, for all those who are suffering," Gov. Gregg Abbott said at the press conference. I ask for every mom and dad at home tonight that you put your arm around your kid and give your kid a big hug and let them know how much you love them."



Sandy Ward, whose four grandchildren and daughter-in-law were inside the church, told MSNBC News that her son saw "bodies on top of bodies."



"They were having to move the bodies to see if anybody underneath was alive or breathing or anything," she said.



Ward told the outlet that one of her granddaughters, a 7-year-old named Emily, was "not going to make it." Her 5-year-old grandson was shot four times and "has been in surgery for several hours."