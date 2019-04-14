A "Big Little Lies" Second Season Teaser Trailer And Premiere Date Have Been Released
The next season of HBO's Big Little Lies officially premieres on June 9.
HBO on Sunday released a new teaser for the upcoming second season of its Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies — and revealed that the show will officially premiere on June 9.
"We're kidding ourselves if we think people will stop talking," says Nicole Kidman's character, Celeste Wright, right before an unspecified voice cuts in and says, "You're one of the Monterey Five, right?"
The trailer immediately shows that the women are having trouble adjusting to their new lives as possible suspects in the death of Perry Wright, played by Alexander Skarsgård, who was Celeste's abusive husband.
A newcomer to the cast, the inimitable three-time Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep — who plays Perry's mom, Mary Louise Wright — shines in the teaser.
"My son is dead," she says to Reese Witherspoon, who plays Madeline Martha Mackenzie.
"And I want to know what happened that night," Streep's character continues. "Very tempted to ask you, but I don't think I would get the truth, would I?"
Streep was so eager to join the hit show she signed on without looking at a script.
Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie Carlson), Shailene Woodley (Jane Chapman), and Laura Dern (Renata Klein) will be returning for the upcoming season.
In the past, HBO has said the new season of the show will focus on "malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting."
Both Kidman and Witherspoon will executive produce the show with David E. Kelly, and the series will be directed by Andrea Arnold, a departure from Jean-Marc Vallée, who helmed the first season.
In 2017, the show was nominated for an impressive 16 Emmys, winning eight, including the award for outstanding limited series.
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
