A "Big Little Lies" Second Season Teaser Trailer And Premiere Date Have Been Released

HBO on Sunday released a new teaser for the upcoming second season of its Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies — and revealed that the show will officially premiere on June 9.

"We're kidding ourselves if we think people will stop talking," says Nicole Kidman's character, Celeste Wright, right before an unspecified voice cuts in and says, "You're one of the Monterey Five, right?"



The trailer immediately shows that the women are having trouble adjusting to their new lives as possible suspects in the death of Perry Wright, played by Alexander Skarsgård, who was Celeste's abusive husband.



A newcomer to the cast, the inimitable three-time Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep — who plays Perry's mom, Mary Louise Wright — shines in the teaser.



"My son is dead," she says to Reese Witherspoon, who plays Madeline Martha Mackenzie.



"And I want to know what happened that night," Streep's character continues. "Very tempted to ask you, but I don't think I would get the truth, would I?"