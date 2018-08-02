BuzzFeed News

Reese Witherspoon Threw Ice Cream At Meryl Streep On The Set Of "Big Little Lies" And It's Truly Iconic

Season 2 already looks like a doozy.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on August 2, 2018, at 9:56 a.m. ET

Big Little Lies is currently filming its second season, which is set to debut sometime in 2019.

And everyone's favorite fictional ladies of Monterey are back together! Zoë Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Nicole Kidman have posted lots of adorable photos while filming.

There's also a new addition to the bunch: In January, HBO announced Meryl Streep joined the cast as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård).

Off screen, the actors seem to be getting along famously.

But the most iconic picture to come from the set of BLL Season 2 so far is this paparazzi photo of Reese Witherspoon throwing an ice cream cone at Meryl Streep.

It looks like the photo captures a moment during filming of the show. Witherspoon's character, Madeline, is best friends with Celeste, who's portrayed by Nicole Kidman. It's likely that Madeline and Streep's character, the now-dead Perry's mother who was abusive to Celeste, have some friction.

HBO didn't immediately respond for comment.

Yes, you read that correctly: Reese Witherspoon is throwing an ice cream cone at MERYL STREEP.

A lot of people found the picture hilarious.

I am praying Reese pelts Meryl with that ice cream. #BigLittleLies
Matt 🍻🛳 @mattybooz

I am praying Reese pelts Meryl with that ice cream. #BigLittleLies

Do it, Reese
Erik Anderson @awards_watch

Do it, Reese

You people acting like Reese Witherspoon hasn't thrown an ice cream cone at everyone she's worked with
Richard Lawson @rilaws

You people acting like Reese Witherspoon hasn’t thrown an ice cream cone at everyone she’s worked with

Reese Witherspoon looking like she's about to throw her ice cream at Meryl Streep appreciation tweet
marina 💫 @streepsoul

Reese Witherspoon looking like she’s about to throw her ice cream at Meryl Streep appreciation tweet

Witherspoon even weighed in on the photo by responding to someone on Twitter and saying, "Oh Matt! No need to pray. I got her!"

Oh Matt! No need to pray. I got her ! 🍦🎯
Reese Witherspoon @RWitherspoon

Oh Matt! No need to pray. I got her ! 🍦🎯 https://t.co/nMitvPXETc

Can't wait to see what this next season has in store!

