BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

"Big Little Lies" Is Officially Coming Back For A Second Season

Arts & Entertainment

"Big Little Lies" Is Officially Coming Back For A Second Season

♫ Did you ever want it? Did you want it bad? ♫

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 8, 2017, at 3:27 p.m. ET

Big Little Lies, the smash hit HBO show based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name, will officially be coming back for a second season, the network announced on Friday.

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO

Stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are definitely returning for the second season, but the network said "most of the cast is expected to return and negotiations are underway."

Kidman and Witherspoon are also set to executive produce the next season, along with David E. Kelley. The project will be directed by Andrea Arnold, who will also serve as an executive producer.Not much is known about the plot details of the upcoming season, but Kelley will be writing all seven scripts.HBO said the show will delve into the “malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting.&quot;
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle / HBO

Kidman and Witherspoon are also set to executive produce the next season, along with David E. Kelley.

The project will be directed by Andrea Arnold, who will also serve as an executive producer.

Not much is known about the plot details of the upcoming season, but Kelley will be writing all seven scripts.

HBO said the show will delve into the “malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting."

Witherspoon said a second season would provide "the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them."

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO

"I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends," added Kidman.

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO

Earlier this year, Big Little Lies was nominated for 16 Emmys, winning eight, including Outstanding Limited Series.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT