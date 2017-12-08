Hilary Bronwyn Gayle / HBO

Kidman and Witherspoon are also set to executive produce the next season, along with David E. Kelley.

The project will be directed by Andrea Arnold, who will also serve as an executive producer.

Not much is known about the plot details of the upcoming season, but Kelley will be writing all seven scripts.

HBO said the show will delve into the “malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting."