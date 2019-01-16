Michigan State's Interim President Will Resign After Saying Larry Nassar's Victims Are Enjoying "The Recognition"

Michigan State University's interim president submitted his letter of resignation, which the board of Trustees accepted effective immediately, following comments he made that sports doctor Larry Nassar's victims are enjoying "the awards and recognition."

Nassar was sentenced to decades behind bars last year for sexually abusing hundreds of athletes under the guise of medical treatment while he was employed at Michigan State.



Calls for Engler's resignation came after he told the editorial board of the Detroit News last week that women who were sexually assaulted by Nassar are in the "spotlight" and "still enjoying that moment at times, you know, the awards and recognition."

"There are a lot of people who are touched by this, survivors who haven't been in the spotlight," Engler said, according to the Detroit News. "In some ways they have been able to deal with this better than the ones who've been in the spotlight who are still enjoying that moment at times, you know, the awards and recognition. And it's ending. It's almost done."

The comments sparked outrage, particularly within the MSU community. Board member Brian Mosallam on Wednesday tweeted, "JOHN ENGLER’S REIGN OF TERROR IS OVER."

Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to go public with her allegations against Nassar, also responded to Engler's comments on Twitter, detailing how the "spotlight" has turned her life upside-down.