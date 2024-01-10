For context, Timothée and Kylie have been linked since last April. They’ve not spoken out on their apparent relationship, but they have made a series of public appearances together in recent months.
And in September, right after the pair began making some PDA-heavy appearances, Timothée — who famously keeps his personal life private — was approached by a TMZ paparazzo and questioned about Kylie.
The paparazzo told Timmy that he and Kylie “make a good couple,” before asking him, “Are you happy in the relationship? What's it like dating Kylie? Is it the best thing ever? Is it fun?” In response, the Wonka actor offered no words, instead briefly smirking before putting on his headphones and walking away.
Flash forward to this week, and Timothée was once again questioned about Kylie by paparazzi following a recent bout of drama at the Golden Globe Awards.
For some context, fans have long speculated that there is beef between Selena and Kylie, namely because Kylie is super close friends with Hailey Bieber — the now-wife of Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber. Selena and Hailey are constantly pitted against each other online and have been accused of throwing shade at one another time and again.
Just last year, Kylie was accused of poking fun at Selena’s eyebrows on her Instagram story — something that she ended up hastily denying. Selena was later spotted liking TikToks that branded Hailey and Kylie “mean girls.”
This resulted in the now-viral theory that Selena had been telling her friends that Timothée — whom she’s previously worked with professionally and shares a friendship with — was stopped from taking a photo with her, by Kylie.
However, Selena ended up entering the conversation online to shut this rumor down, claiming that she’d actually been telling Taylor about two of her friends “who hooked up.”
While Timothée was walking with his sister, Pauline Chalamet, the paparazzo asked him, “Did you deny Selena a photo like everyone’s reporting?”
Timmy ignored the reporter’s question, instead putting his hood up and staying quiet. But the paparazzo asked again: “Can you shut down the rumors? Would you ever deny Selena a photo? Is it ridiculous?”
Once again, Timmy did not respond to the question. However, after a few moments’ silence, he ended up making a sarcastic remark: “What are the chances? Were you just hanging out there?”
The reporter claimed that she was “waiting on DDG” — something that evidently meant nothing to Timothée, who replied, “Who?”
After a little back and forth, the reporter ultimately asked Timothée if he and Selena are on good terms, to which he said, “Of course.”
The paparazzo also asked, “Does Selena and Kylie have any beef?” Timmy replied, “No.”
Seemingly very fed up at this point, Timmy then repeats, “What are the chances that you were just hanging out there?” before finally getting away.
Ever since it began circulating across social media, the clip of Timothée has been described as “severely awkward” and “invasive,” with several internet users praising the actor for handling things so calmly.
“Bless him - handled very gentlemanly,” one Instagram user wrote. “Idk how timothee is staying so calm and polite,” someone else said.
Meanwhile, one user said they experienced “second hand embarrassment” from the uncomfortable clip. “Physically couldn't finish the video ‘cause of the second hand embarrassment,” they tweeted, adding that the reporter “just kept going.”