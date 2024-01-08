Selena Gomez Was Caught Gossiping With Taylor Swift At The Golden Globes, And People Think They’ve Worked Out What She Was Saying

Selena was caught on camera as she ran over to Taylor for a serious gossiping session at last night’s ceremony.

In case you missed it, the Golden Globes took place on Sunday — which means that 2024’s awards season is officially underway!

And last night’s ceremony definitely reminded everybody of the most exciting part of this time of year; getting to see all of our favorite celebrities having fun and hanging out with one another.

From Brie Larson being left totally starstruck when she met her idol Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet, to Kieran Culkin jokingly shading Pedro Pascal as he accepted the Best TV Drama Actor award, the Golden Globes was jam-packed with standout moments.

But there is one moment in particular that has caught everybody’s attention, with Selena Gomez being filmed running over to her best friend Taylor Swift for an epic gossip session.

In multiple videos of the moment, Selena startles Taylor as she approaches her from behind and wraps her arms around her shoulders. She then leans into her bestie to spill the tea, with Keleigh Sperry also getting involved.

As Selena speaks, Taylor’s eyes widen and her mouth drops open as she processes what she is being told. She whispers into Selena’s ear, and seemingly seeks clarity on some of what she’d said.

Unfortunately for gossip lovers everywhere, it is impossible to hear what Selena says to Taylor and Keleigh; however, at one point, Keleigh can be heard loudly exclaiming: “With Timothée?” which gets a nod of affirmation from Selena.

This, combined with the efforts of the lipreading community of the internet, has created a pretty widespread theory about what Selena was saying to Taylor, with it being claimed that she ran over to tell her that Timothée’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, had stopped him from taking a photo with her.

Kylie and Timothée started dating in April, and the Golden Globes marked their first official public appearance together.

Timothée was nominated for his performance in Wonka, but his focus seemed to be on Kylie as they were spotted kissing and whispering sweet nothings to one another throughout the night.

Meanwhile, Selena and Timothée became friends when they worked together on Woody Allen’s 2019 movie A Rainy Day in New York. The two appeared to remain close after filming, and even went on Instagram live together to encourage fans to vote during the 2020 presidential election.

However, there is infamous bad blood between Selena and Kylie, who is close friends with Hailey Bieber — somebody that Selena is regularly pitted against online.

In fact, just last year, one of Kylie’s Instagram stories was the catalyst for Selena and Hailey’s rumored feud coming to a head, with Kylie and Hailey accused of making fun of Selena’s eyebrows in the post.

Selena was later seen liking and commenting on TikTok videos that referred to Hailey and Kylie as “mean girls,” which fueled an onslaught of abuse against the two.

And with that context in mind, somebody shared the clips of Selena, Taylor, and Keleigh’s conversation to X — formerly known as Twitter — and shared what they believed was being said in the footage.

They wrote: “Some #GoldenGlobes tea. ‘I asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no’ —selena gomez, ‘with timothee?’ *selena nods*”

While it is important to reiterate that this claim is completely unverified — other than Keleigh’s question, which is audible — many have been quick to share this theory, with the tweet already being seen 23 million times and racking up hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets.

“Selena having a vaguely negative experience with someone and immediately running over to tell taylor on them is so fucking funny like girl me too…” one person tweeted in response to the claim.

While somebody else wrote: “Honestly I’m all for Kylie Jenner cause why would I let my man take pics with the girl who called me a bully and mean girl.”

Another said of Keleigh: “She was making sure to YELL that loud so everyone could hear her.”

One more added of the gossip session: “This reminded me celebs are just people lol this is so funny.”

BuzzFeed has contacted Selena and Kylie’s reps for comment.

