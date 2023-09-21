Here’s How Timothée Chalamet Reacted When He Was Heckled With Invasive Questions About Kylie Jenner Shortly After They Made Multiple PDA-Heavy Appearances In Public

It comes shortly after Kylie and Timmy were spotted making out at the US Open and at a Beyoncé concert within days of each other.

Leyla Mohammed
Despite hard-launching their romance in public earlier this month, Timothée Chalamet is still keeping his lips sealed when it comes to commenting on Kylie Jenner.

Close-up of Timothée at a media event
For those who haven’t been keeping up with the pair, Kylie and Timothée were first rumored to be dating back in April.

Close-up of Kylie at a media event
For months, neither Timothée nor Kylie commented on the speculation that they were an item, all while sources claimed that they were enjoying “getting to know each other” on the down-low.

Smiling Kylie cupping smiling Timothée&#x27;s chin at the US Open
The noticeable silence from both Kylie and Timothée — along with the fact that they have been deemed a pretty unlikely pairing — led to heaps of skepticism about the legitimacy of their apparent romance. However, things changed earlier this month when the pair made a series of public appearances for the first time, each of which featured some shameless PDA.

Close-up of Kylie at a media event
Timothée and Kylie were first filmed making out at a Beyoncé concert on Sept. 4. Just days later, the pair were seen kissing once again — this time at the US Open in New York City.

The pair kissing at the Open
But while Kylie and Timmy are clearly not shying away from getting PDA-heavy in public, it looks as if the pair are still committed to remaining private about the details of their apparent relationship.

Close-up of Timothée in sunglasses
This week, Timothée — who famously lays low when it comes to his personal life — was approached by paparazzi and questioned about Kylie.

Kylie and Timothée at the US Open
In the video shared by TMZ, he was first told by a paparazzo that he and Kylie “make such a good couple.” The photographer then asked, "Are you happy in the relationship? What's it like dating Kylie? Is it the best thing ever? Is it fun?"

Kylie and Timothée at the US Open smiling at each other
In response, Timmy flashed a brief smirk — something that the photographer quickly noticed and mentioned. He then put on his headphones and ignored the paps as he went about his way.

Timothée in jeans and a NY Yankees T-shirt and headphones walking along the street
This comes amid new reports that Kylie feels so “confident” in her and Timothée's apparent relationship.

Close-up of Kylie smiling at a media event
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight this week, an insider said that Kylie “felt comfortable stepping out with Timothée” because of how “secure” she is in their romance.

Kylie and Timothée at the US Open
Just days prior, another insider echoed a similar sentiment to People magazine, claiming that Kylie loves that Timmy is “a private guy.”

Close-up of Kylie at a media event
“They have been seeing each other for six months now,” the source claimed. “He makes Kylie happy. He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.” Kylie is mom to 5-year-old Stormi and 1-year-old Aire, both of whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie with Stormi
The insider added of Timothée, “He is charming, very loving, and protective of Kylie. She likes that he is a private guy.”

Close-up of Timothée smiling onstage and holding a microphone
