Taylor Swift Fans Have Been Left Divided After She Appeared To Defend Her Controversial Relationship With Matty Healy For The First Time On Her New Album

In Feb. 2023, Matty sparked further backlash during an appearance on The Adam Friedland Show podcast, during which he laughed while rapper Ice Spice was referred to as a “chubby Chinese lady” and “a fucking Eskimo.” A range of accents were also mocked, and Matty later candidly admitted to masturbating to Black women being “brutalized” on a hardcore pornography site. The podcast episode was eventually removed from Spotify and Apple.

Matty eventually apologized to Ice Spice for his comments on the podcast. “I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you. Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry,” he said at one of his band’s concerts.