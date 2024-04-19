Taylor Swift’s New Album Features What Fans Are Calling A “Kim Kardashian Diss Track” — Here Is A Breakdown Of Every Apparent Dig

If the release of The Tortured Poets Department wasn’t already exciting enough, Taylor Swift has surprised fans by unveiling an extra 15 songs on the long-awaited project!
And believe it or not, one of these new songs seemingly sheds light on Taylor’s age-old feud with Kim Kardashian.
To quickly summarize the context of their feud: Taylor and Kim clashed back in 2016, when Kim’s then-husband, Kanye West, released his song “Famous,” which included the lyric: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”
Then, of course, Kim infamously released footage of Taylor and Ye’s phone call, which appeared to show Taylor approving the line. “Yeah. I mean, go with whatever line you think is better. It’s obviously very tongue-in-cheek either way. And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that’s really nice!” she could be heard saying.
Hours before releasing the Snapchat video of the phone call, Kim tweeted, “Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!” alongside a ton of snake emojis.
Taylor still maintained that she was not made aware of Ye’s “that bitch” line. However, the internet abruptly turned on her; her social media pages were flooded with snake emojis, while #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty trended on X, formerly known as Twitter.
As a result of the immense backlash, Taylor virtually disappeared from the public eye for a year, before reclaiming the whole “snake” brand with her 2017 album Reputation.
In 2020, Taylor and Ye’s full phone call was shared online, revealing that Taylor had never actually approved of the “that bitch” lyric after all.
Taylor has also addressed the feud directly, telling Time magazine last year that Kim and Ye’s “fully manufactured frame job” resulted in her career being temporarily “taken away” from her.
“Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me,” she said. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she said.
“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard,” she continued before adding: “I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life.”