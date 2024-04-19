Taylor Swift’s New Album Features What Fans Are Calling A “Kim Kardashian Diss Track” — Here Is A Breakdown Of Every Apparent Dig

Taylor has also addressed the feud directly, telling Time magazine last year that Kim and Ye’s “fully manufactured frame job” resulted in her career being temporarily “taken away” from her.

“Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me,” she said. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she said.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard,” she continued before adding: “I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life.”