As you are probably aware, we are now less than 24 hours away from the release of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated new album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Taylor and Matty’s origin can actually be dated back to 10 years ago, with the two first sparking romance rumors after Taylor was spotted at his band's concert in 2014.
And Matty’s controversies came to a head at the start of 2023 when he was accused of doing the Nazi salute while marching on stage during one of his shows just days after International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Matty told Adam that he’d messaged Ice Spice, and was asked: “So you slide into her DMs and ask ‘What are you? A fucking Eskimo or something?’” The star laughed and replied: “Yeah, that's what I was like, you fucking…” before saying something unintelligible.
Taylor’s rekindled affiliation with Matty was soft-launched in January 2023, when she was still publicly in a relationship with Joe. At the time, Taylor simply gave a surprise performance at The 1975’s London concert, singing her hit “Anti-Hero” and an acoustic cover of the band’s song “The City.”
Things escalated from here, with Taylor and Matty pictured holding hands, spotted kissing, and filmed looking cozy as they left a party together. Matty was also seen entering and leaving Taylor’s New York City home on multiple occasions, as well as joining her at a recording studio.
But as exposé after exposé on the concerning things that Matty had done started to emerge, Taylor appeared to remain defiant. Although she had previously teased that she sees everything her fans say about her online, she seemingly made a point of ignoring the offense that her new relationship was causing.
Taylor ended up being branded “another complicit white woman,” and horrified fans even said that they were canceling their preorders for her upcoming album and selling their tickets to her tour.
As the scrutiny reached fever pitch, Taylor announced that she had collaborated with Ice Spice for a new version of her 2022 song “Karma” — a move that was branded “insidiously calculated” as Taylor was accused of using the rapper to distract from the growing backlash surrounding her relationship.
