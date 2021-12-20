All hats off to Kim Kardashian, who just handled an uncomfortable encounter with a Kanye West fan in perhaps the most mature way possible — all while she was on a date with Pete Davidson.

With Pete being the first man Kim has been linked to romantically since her divorce and Kanye repeatedly begging for her back, fans began pitting the two men against each other.

However, it reached a new low recently, with a fan directly approaching Kim on Saturday night to give their opinion on her dating life. And to make matters worse, this all went down while she was on a date with Pete.

Fan tells Kim Kardashian that “Kanye’s way better” as she leaves movie theater with Pete Davidson.

As shown in the short clip, Kim appeared to ignore the fan and instead walked straight past, remaining silent.

“That’s so weird and inappropriate,” one person wrote .

“[Kim] didn’t walk out of that marriage easily she was very patient and tried her best, NOW he sees that and again talks publicly about it without considering her feelings and the affect of what he says on her,” another tweeted .

“This is so misogynistic. I don’t see people doing this shit to Kanye. Kim is allowed to move on if she wants,” another pointed out .