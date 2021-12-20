A Kanye West Fan Told Kim Kardashian That He’s “Way Better” Than Pete Davidson, While She Was On A Movie Date… With Pete Davidson
“This is so misogynistic. I don’t see people doing this to Kanye. Kim is allowed to move on if she wants.”
All hats off to Kim Kardashian, who just handled an uncomfortable encounter with a Kanye West fan in perhaps the most mature way possible — all while she was on a date with Pete Davidson.
As you probably know, Kim and Pete have attracted a lot of attention, and many unsolicited opinions, around their whirlwind romance in recent months.
Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February, has been seeing Pete since around October, following their joint Saturday Night Live appearance and that steamy skit.
Ever since, they’ve been pictured on a series of dates, with reports claiming they confirmed their relationship around mid-November.
However, one person who hasn’t seemed happy with Kim’s new romance is her estranged husband, Kanye. Not only has the rapper spent the past few weeks publicly pleading for a reconciliation with his ex, but he reportedly told Kim back in November that her PDA with Pete “doesn’t look good” in the “eyes of God.”
With Pete being the first man Kim has been linked to romantically since her divorce and Kanye repeatedly begging for her back, fans began pitting the two men against each other.
And for the most part, the “Kanye vs. Pete” debate has remained lighthearted and comical.
However, it reached a new low recently, with a fan directly approaching Kim on Saturday night to give their opinion on her dating life. And to make matters worse, this all went down while she was on a date with Pete.
As Kim and Pete enjoyed a movie date over the weekend, video footage surfaced online showing a fan approaching Kim and directly telling her, “Yo Kim, Kanye’s way better, I’m not even gon’ hold you.”
As shown in the short clip, Kim appeared to ignore the fan and instead walked straight past, remaining silent.
The awkward encounter was quickly labeled “unnecessary,” “rude,” and “disrespectful” online.
“That’s so weird and inappropriate,” one person wrote.
“[Kim] didn’t walk out of that marriage easily she was very patient and tried her best, NOW he sees that and again talks publicly about it without considering her feelings and the affect of what he says on her,” another tweeted.
“This is so misogynistic. I don’t see people doing this shit to Kanye. Kim is allowed to move on if she wants,” another pointed out.
In light of this, many nodded toward reports that Kanye has been publicly pleading for Kim to come back despite being romantically linked with multiple women since their split — something that Kim apparently found “strange.”
This all comes just a week after Kim submitted a formal request to be declared “legally single.” In it, she stated that “no counseling or reconciliation effort” could fix her and Kanye’s marriage.
In the appeal, which was filed on Dec. 10, Kim alleged that Kanye has not responded to multiple requests to “terminate” the legal relationship.
“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021,” she claimed. “I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [Kanye] has not responded to my request.”
Just a day before Kim’s legal filings were submitted, Kanye — otherwise known as Ye — publicly begged for her to “run right back” to him live onstage at his and Drake’s “Free Larry Hoover” concert on Dec. 9.
In a reworked performance of his 2010 hit “Runaway,” Kanye repeatedly sang: “I need you to run right back to me, baby,” before adding, “more specifically, Kimberly.”
Ahead of all this, Kanye made his first public call to be reunited with Kim in a viral appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Nov. 5, during which he claimed that he’d “never seen” their divorce papers.
Speaking out once again on Nov. 24, Kanye revealed during an impromptu speech at a Thanksgiving event that he “made mistakes” and did things that were “not acceptable” during his marriage to Kim.
“We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband,” he told the audience. “But right now today, for whatever reason — I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I'm here to change the narrative.
“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK,” he said. “But when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation.”
And Kanye continued to make his hopes for a reconciliation clearer with a “Thanksgiving Prayer” he shared on Instagram that saw him opening up about how he’s been coping since the split while reflecting on his role in the demise of the marriage.
“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused,” he said in the since-deleted video.
In the weeks that immediately followed Kanye’s string of public pleas, Kim remained silent on the topic. However, she did make a friendly nod toward her ex in an awards acceptance speech a couple of weeks ago, suggesting that the pair were still on amicable terms.
And while Kim hasn’t yet commented on the latest uncomfortable encounter, we’ll be sure to update you if she does.
-
Leyla Mohammed a is Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Leyla Mohammed at leyla.mohammed@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.