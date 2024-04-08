Miley Cyrus's Sister Noah Liked A So-Called Thirst Trap Of Liam Hemsworth, And People Have Thoughts

While several people felt that Noah liking Liam's gym photo was "messy," others argued that it wasn't a "big deal" given how close they were for years ahead of his and Miley's divorce.

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

Noah Cyrus has divided people after liking a so-called thirst trap of her sister Miley Cyrus's ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, on Instagram.

Variety / Variety via Getty Images, Jennifer Graylock - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

For some necessary context, Noah and Miley have seemingly been feuding for a while now, with recent reports claiming that the Cyrus kids have "chosen sides" amid their parents' divorce.

Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus sitting side by side, Miley in a sheer black top, Noah in a black beaded outfit
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus parted ways in April 2022 after almost 30 years of marriage. Billy Ray started dating singer Firerose shortly afterwards, with the pair going on to tie the knot in October 2023. Meanwhile, Tish moved on with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell, whom she married last August.

Two people posing together, one in a textured top and glittery skirt, the other in a dark shirt with trim detailing
Michael Tran / FilmMagic

Noah notably didn't attend the wedding and showed her love for Billy Ray via her Instagram stories. On the other hand, Miley was her mom's maid of honor.

Closeup of Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for NARAS

It was later reported that Noah apparently dated Dominic before he and Tish ended up together — and that the 24-year-old was "offended" by their relationship. Meanwhile, another insider claimed that Miley had "no idea" about the entire thing and apparently "confronted" Tish about it once she found out.

"Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all," a source claimed to People, adding: "She thinks it's a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy."

As for Miley and Liam, news broke that the pair had separated for good in 2019 after a decade together on and off.

Liam Hemsworth in a suit hugging Miley Cyrus wearing a blazer at an event
Axelle / FilmMagic

Just last year, Miley appeared to address her and Liam's split in her Grammy award-winning hit "Flowers" — which was pointedly released on his birthday. In the track, she sings, "I didn't wanna leave you / I didn't wanna fight / Started to cry, but then remembered I / I can buy myself flowers." She later adds, "I can take myself dancing / I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than / Yeah, I can love me better than you can."

Closeup of Miley accepting her Grammy award
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miley also dropped several other hints to suggest that "Flowers" is about Liam — including an apparent reference to a seriously awkward moment between them on the 2019 VMA red carpet. Liam has not publicly addressed Miley's song or the rumors that it's about him.

And so, with all of this in mind, many internet users felt it was strange that Noah liked Liam's eyebrow-raising photo last week.

Closeup of Liam Hemsworth
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Liam, 34, shared a mirror selfie from the gym with his 13 million Instagram followers on April 5 — and when fans noticed that Noah had hit the like button on his post, several people felt it was "messy."

Screenshot of Liam Hemsworth&#x27;s Instagram post
@liamhemsworth / Via instagram.com

"I hate family that do sneaky and weird shit like this, even if we have beef, keep that shit between us," read one popular tweet with over 67,000 likes.

Noah Cyrus onstage
Matt Jelonek / Getty Images

"Thats disgusting sorry," someone else wrote. "This family is MESSY," another added.

Meanwhile, some users argued that Noah — who is engaged to designer Pinkus — liking Liam's photo was not a big deal, given how long she's known him and how close they presumably were before his and Miley's divorce.

Closeup of Pinkus and Noah Cyrus
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

"You all don't understand that Noah Cyrus was 8 years old when Liam Hemsworth came into her family's life, a little girl. Liam was like his brother for over 10 years, literally Miley's entire family followed Liam on Instagram until 'Flowers' was released. it's just a like LOL," someone tweeted.

"Damn y'all strict she can't like her ex brother in law's picture?" said another user, while one more person added, "this doesn't feel like a big deal to me. he was family for 10+ years, and she grew up calling him brother."

Topics in this article

Skip to footer