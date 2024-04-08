Miley Cyrus's Sister Noah Liked A So-Called Thirst Trap Of Liam Hemsworth, And People Have Thoughts

Noah Cyrus has divided people after liking a so-called thirst trap of her sister Miley Cyrus's ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, on Instagram.
For some necessary context, Noah and Miley have seemingly been feuding for a while now, with recent reports claiming that the Cyrus kids have "chosen sides" amid their parents' divorce.
Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus parted ways in April 2022 after almost 30 years of marriage. Billy Ray started dating singer Firerose shortly afterwards, with the pair going on to tie the knot in October 2023. Meanwhile, Tish moved on with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell, whom she married last August.
Noah notably didn't attend the wedding and showed her love for Billy Ray via her Instagram stories. On the other hand, Miley was her mom's maid of honor.
It was later reported that Noah apparently dated Dominic before he and Tish ended up together — and that the 24-year-old was "offended" by their relationship. Meanwhile, another insider claimed that Miley had "no idea" about the entire thing and apparently "confronted" Tish about it once she found out.
"Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all," a source claimed to People, adding: "She thinks it's a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy."
As for Miley and Liam, news broke that the pair had separated for good in 2019 after a decade together on and off.
Just last year, Miley appeared to address her and Liam's split in her Grammy award-winning hit "Flowers" — which was pointedly released on his birthday. In the track, she sings, "I didn't wanna leave you / I didn't wanna fight / Started to cry, but then remembered I / I can buy myself flowers." She later adds, "I can take myself dancing / I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than / Yeah, I can love me better than you can."
Miley also dropped several other hints to suggest that "Flowers" is about Liam — including an apparent reference to a seriously awkward moment between them on the 2019 VMA red carpet. Liam has not publicly addressed Miley's song or the rumors that it's about him.
And so, with all of this in mind, many internet users felt it was strange that Noah liked Liam's eyebrow-raising photo last week.
Liam, 34, shared a mirror selfie from the gym with his 13 million Instagram followers on April 5 — and when fans noticed that Noah had hit the like button on his post, several people felt it was "messy."
"I hate family that do sneaky and weird shit like this, even if we have beef, keep that shit between us," read one popular tweet with over 67,000 likes.
Meanwhile, some users argued that Noah — who is engaged to designer Pinkus — liking Liam's photo was not a big deal, given how long she's known him and how close they presumably were before his and Miley's divorce.
"You all don't understand that Noah Cyrus was 8 years old when Liam Hemsworth came into her family's life, a little girl. Liam was like his brother for over 10 years, literally Miley's entire family followed Liam on Instagram until 'Flowers' was released. it's just a like LOL," someone tweeted.
"Damn y'all strict she can't like her ex brother in law's picture?" said another user, while one more person added, "this doesn't feel like a big deal to me. he was family for 10+ years, and she grew up calling him brother."