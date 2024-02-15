The Cyrus Kids Have Apparently “Chosen Sides” After Billy Ray And Tish’s Divorce, And Here’s What We Know So Far

“The family dynamics haven’t been the same since the divorce,” a source claimed. “And now that Tish and Billy Ray are with other people, there’s even more division among them all.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

It sounds as if Billy Ray Cyrus might be trying to patch things up with his daughter Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus performing onstage, Miley wearing a crop top and Billy Ray in a jacket and hat
Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

As you may know, Miley is the child of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus. She has four siblings — Noah and Braison, as well as Trace and Brandi, who are Tish’s children from a previous relationship.

Billy Ray, Miley, and Tish smiling at the Grammys
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

And while the Cyrus family have always been very close, there have been recent signs suggesting that things have gotten a little complicated since Tish and Billy Ray announced their divorce in 2022.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, and Tish Cyrus pose together at an event; Miley wears a sparkling black outfit
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for NARAS

Fans started theorizing that something had gone awry with the Cyruses in August last year when Tish got married to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, and it became clear that Miley, Trace, and Brandi were the only kids in attendance.

Noah and Braison were nowhere to be seen, and to make matters messier, the siblings appeared to shade the wedding on social media by sharing an Instagram story of Noah wearing a T-shirt with Billy Ray’s face on it while it was underway.

Noah and Braison sitting together, with Noah wearing a Billy Ray T-shirt
@NoahCyrus / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/noahcyrus/?hl=en

Like Tish, Billy Ray has also remarried since the divorce, tying the knot with singer Firerose — who is 27 years his junior — in 2023.

So the shadiness around Tish’s wedding sparked speculation that Noah and Braison had taken their dad’s side in the divorce, while Miley, Brandi, and Trace were siding with their mom.

This theory was then bolstered at the Grammys on Feb. 4, when Miley made a point of not thanking her dad in either of her award acceptance speeches.

Tish, Miiley, and Brandi at an event, with Miley in a shimmering dress with feather details
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

“My mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look,” she said, taking a brief pause to think if she’d missed any names. “Anyone else?…I don't think I forgot anyone. ... Bye!”

Miley Cyrus in a black halter jumpsuit holding a Grammy Award and speaking into a microphone onstage
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

And now, amid rife speculation, a number of sources have shared insight into the behind-the-scenes dynamics.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus sitting together, smiling in a studio setting
NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Following Miley’s big night at the Grammys, an insider told Us Weekly that Billy Ray has been attempting to mend their fractured relationship once and for all.

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus seated at an event, smiling and enjoying the moment together
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for NARAS

“He’s tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys,” the source said, adding that the father-daughter duo are “on the outs.”

Miley Cyrus in embellished blue jacket hugging Billy Ray Cyrus in a hat and polka-dot shirt at event
Christopher Polk / Getty Images for MTV

As has been widely speculated, the insider also claimed that Billy Ray and Tish’s five kids “have chosen sides” following the split.

Tish and Billy Ray posing at an event with their children
John Shearer / Getty Images

“The family dynamics haven’t been the same since the divorce, and now that Tish and Billy Ray are with other people, there’s even more division among them all,” a second insider alleged.

Billy Rae and Tish sitting with their three daughters at an event
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Breaking down the divide, the first source claimed that “Miley’s very close with her mom and is standing by her,” while Noah has “always been close with Billy Ray.”

Miley in a beaded crop top with a flowing skirt walking with Tish at an event
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Delving into the drama surrounding Tish’s wedding, the second insider alleged that Noah and Braison were invited but “opted not to go,” claiming that “neither of them approves of Dominic, and that’s created tension with their mom.”

Billy Rae and Tish with three of their children at an event
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As for Miley’s relationship with her dad, she apparently “hasn’t gotten over the disrespect she feels Billy Ray showed Tish and the family.”

Miley, in a black outfit with ribbon details, hugs Billy Ray, in a hat and denim jacket, backstage
Peacock / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Interestingly, this is something that Tish seemingly alluded to in a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she recalled the unhealthy dynamics toward the end of her marriage to Billy Ray.

Tish posing in a black dress with hands on hips at a CBS event
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

“Disrespect just lays it out in so many ways,” she said. “I [didn’t] even know — until I had a new relationship [where] there was so much respect — how much disrespect there was in my marriage before. Honestly, on both our parts.”

Billy Ray and Tish seated side by side at an event, dressed in smart casual attire
Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Topics in this article

Skip to footer