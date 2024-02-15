The Cyrus Kids Have Apparently “Chosen Sides” After Billy Ray And Tish’s Divorce, And Here’s What We Know So Far

It sounds as if Billy Ray Cyrus might be trying to patch things up with his daughter Miley Cyrus.
As you may know, Miley is the child of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus. She has four siblings — Noah and Braison, as well as Trace and Brandi, who are Tish’s children from a previous relationship.
And while the Cyrus family have always been very close, there have been recent signs suggesting that things have gotten a little complicated since Tish and Billy Ray announced their divorce in 2022.
Fans started theorizing that something had gone awry with the Cyruses in August last year when Tish got married to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, and it became clear that Miley, Trace, and Brandi were the only kids in attendance.
Noah and Braison were nowhere to be seen, and to make matters messier, the siblings appeared to shade the wedding on social media by sharing an Instagram story of Noah wearing a T-shirt with Billy Ray’s face on it while it was underway.
Like Tish, Billy Ray has also remarried since the divorce, tying the knot with singer Firerose — who is 27 years his junior — in 2023.
So the shadiness around Tish’s wedding sparked speculation that Noah and Braison had taken their dad’s side in the divorce, while Miley, Brandi, and Trace were siding with their mom.
This theory was then bolstered at the Grammys on Feb. 4, when Miley made a point of not thanking her dad in either of her award acceptance speeches.
“My mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look,” she said, taking a brief pause to think if she’d missed any names. “Anyone else?…I don't think I forgot anyone. ... Bye!”
And now, amid rife speculation, a number of sources have shared insight into the behind-the-scenes dynamics.
Following Miley’s big night at the Grammys, an insider told Us Weekly that Billy Ray has been attempting to mend their fractured relationship once and for all.
“He’s tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys,” the source said, adding that the father-daughter duo are “on the outs.”
As has been widely speculated, the insider also claimed that Billy Ray and Tish’s five kids “have chosen sides” following the split.
“The family dynamics haven’t been the same since the divorce, and now that Tish and Billy Ray are with other people, there’s even more division among them all,” a second insider alleged.
Breaking down the divide, the first source claimed that “Miley’s very close with her mom and is standing by her,” while Noah has “always been close with Billy Ray.”
Delving into the drama surrounding Tish’s wedding, the second insider alleged that Noah and Braison were invited but “opted not to go,” claiming that “neither of them approves of Dominic, and that’s created tension with their mom.”
As for Miley’s relationship with her dad, she apparently “hasn’t gotten over the disrespect she feels Billy Ray showed Tish and the family.”
Interestingly, this is something that Tish seemingly alluded to in a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddypodcast, where she recalled the unhealthy dynamics toward the end of her marriage to Billy Ray.
“Disrespect just lays it out in so many ways,” she said. “I [didn’t] even know — until I had a new relationship [where] there was so much respect — how much disrespect there was in my marriage before. Honestly, on both our parts.”