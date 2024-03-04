Here’s How Miley Cyrus Apparently Reacted To Reports That Noah Cyrus Is “Offended” That Tish Cyrus Married Dominic Purcell After She Allegedly Dated Him

“Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic,” a new source claimed. “She thinks it’s a strange situation.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

It sounds as if there’s a lot going on in the Cyrus family right now, and the latest developments between Noah Cyrus and her mom, Tish, have sparked some serious confusion.

Tish in a sequined top and pants and Noah in a voluminous gown as they pose for pictures on the Grammys red carpet
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

In case you missed it, reports surfaced last week claiming that the pair are on the outs because 24-year-old Noah is “offended” that Tish married Prison Break star Dominic Purcell after she allegedly dated him in the past.

Tish smiles as she wears an off-shoulder dress and poses with her hand on her hip at an event with CBS logo backdrop
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Tish, 56, and Dominic, 54, tied the knot in August, just over a year after her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. Notably, Noah did not attend the wedding, sparking rumors that something was awry.

It was reported by Us Weekly that Noah and her brother Braison, along with siblings Miley, Trace, and Brandi Cyrus, were invited to the nuptials but “opted not to go” amid claims that “neither of them approves of Dominic.”

On Friday, a source alleged to People magazine that Noah and Dominic had previously dated and that after they broke things off, Tish pursued the actor without running it past her daughter first.

A close-up of Noah
Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

“Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other, and then Tish started something up,” the insider alleged, adding that “Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”


They continued: “Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married.”

These reports come after months of speculation that the Cyrus siblings have been divided since Billy Ray and Tish’s divorce in 2022.

Tish and Billy Ray pose on the red carpet with several of their children
John Shearer / Getty Images

After Miley notably did not thank her dad in her Grammy acceptance speeches in February, a source told Us Weekly that the siblings had “chosen sides” in the aftermath of their parents’ split. 


As it stands, it looks as if Miley, Trace, and Brandi have stayed close with Tish, while Noah and Braison are standing alongside Billy Ray.


Another insider told People on Thursday that Noah “is very loyal to Billy Ray” and they “have always had a really close relationship.”

But despite Miley’s tight bond with Tish, there are now reports that Miley had “no idea” about the alleged “drama” surrounding Dominic’s past relationship with Noah.

Miley Cyrus in a unique cut-out dress adorned with metallic embellishments at an event
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

“Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all,” a source told People, adding that the Grammy winner has since apparently “confronted her mom about it.”


“She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy,” the insider claimed.

As you may know, Miley and Tish are incredibly close, and Miley served as Tish’s maid of honor at her wedding to Dominic, which took place in Malibu.

Tish and Miley walking side by side at an event, Tish in a beaded crop top and jacket and Miley in a semi-sheer spangled, cutout-front dress
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In a post celebrating her Grammy win last month, Miley paid tribute to her mom, writing, "To my mommy […] I love you more than anything in the entire universe.”

BuzzFeed has reached out to Miley’s representatives for comment.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer