Shortly after Season 3 began streaming, Khloé revealed that Kourtney removed herself from four different family group chats after she and her siblings clashed over the footage of her and Kim’s feud. Weeks later, fans theorized that Kourt had shadily mocked Kim by posting a photo of her driver’s license immediately after an episode aired that showed Kim feeling so insecure before getting her ID photo taken that she brought a full glam squad to the DMV.