After Taylor Swift Seemingly Dragged Her On Her New Album, Kim Kardashian Shared A Throwback Photo With Her Ex-BFF Karlie Kloss

To quickly recap: Taylor clashed with Kim and her then-husband, Kanye West, after the release of Ye’s controversial lyric in his song “Famous.” He rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous” — with Taylor’s team claiming that she did not approve the line before it dropped.



Kim publicly accused Taylor of lying before infamously releasing footage of a phone call between Taylor and Ye, which appeared to show the singer approving the lyric. Hours before dropping the video on Snapchat, Kim added fuel to the fire by tweeting: “Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍.”

As a result, Taylor’s social media pages were flooded with snake emojis following the release of the phone call. Meanwhile, #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty trended on X (formerly known as Twitter), and as a result of the backlash, she virtually disappeared from the public eye for a year.

It wasn’t until 2020 that Taylor and Ye’s full phone call was shared online, and the world learned Taylor had never actually approved of the “that bitch” lyric.