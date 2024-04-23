Since Taylor Swift Released “thanK You aIMee,” Kim Kardashian Has Lost More Than 120,000 Followers On Instagram

Hot Topic
Thanks to a seemingly shady song on Taylor Swift’s new album, it looks like Kim Kardashian is still facing the repercussions of the infamous “snake-gate” feud all these years later.
As a quick reminder, Taylor and Kim’s beef starts in 2016, when Kim’s then-husband, Kanye West, dropped a controversial song called “Famous.” On the track, he raps the line: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous,” — which is a seeming reference to when he interrupted her acceptance speech at the VMAs in 2009.
After the lyrics sparked a ton of backlash, Ye defended himself by posting on X — then called Twitter — that he’d sought Taylor’s permission for the name-drop before releasing the track. However, Taylor publicly denied that this was the case.
With seeming evidence that Taylor had lied, many people on the internet swiftly turned on her as her social media accounts were flooded with snake emojis and the hashtag #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty trended on X.
In the years since, Taylor has referenced the feud multiple times, both in her music and interviews. Most recently, she told Time magazine that Kim and Ye’s “fully manufactured frame job” meant that her career was briefly “taken away” from her.
And while Kim hasn’t discussed the scandal since, it seems Taylor’s adamant that people shouldn’t forget how things went down — from her perspective, at least.
The 24th track on Taylor’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, immediately piqued fans’ interest with its unusual title, “thanK you aIMee” — mainly because the capitalized letters spell out Kim’s name.
And as listeners delved deeper into the lyrics — which depict a high-school bully — speculation that the song was inspired by Kim and their infamous feud only became more intense.
We obviously must first acknowledge that lyrical analysis is entirely subjective, however, along with the title, Taylor’s opening reference to a “bronze spray-tanned statue” was interpreted as a pretty pointed reference to Kim.
“All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' somethin' / And I can't forgive the way you made me feel,” Taylor sings of her resentment for this individual. “Screamed, ‘Fuck you, Aimee’ to the night sky as the blood was gushin' / But I can't forget the way you made me heal.”
Later in the track, Taylor looks back on a conflict she deems was not a “fair fight,” and sings the line: “Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman / But she used to say she wished that you were dead.”
However, one of the most talked about lyrics in the song is the seeming reference to Kim’s oldest daughter, North, who previously posted a video of her and her mom dancing to Taylor’s song, “Shake It Off,” on TikTok. She sings: “And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”
And now that the dust has settled on TTPD release day, it seems the song — regardless of whether it really was inspired by “snake-gate” — drove thousands of fans to unfollow Kim on Instagram.
On the day of the album’s release last Friday, Social Blade indicates that Kim’s following dropped by nearly 53,000, and since then, even more users have followed suit.
For what it’s worth, Kim has not addressed the song. And while it’s unlikely that she will, we’ll be sure to keep you updated in the event that she breaks her silence on the topic.
