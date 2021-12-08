Kim Kardashian West Publicly Acknowledged Kanye West In An Awards Acceptance Speech For The First Time Since He Said He "Did Things That Were Not Acceptable As A Husband" And Claimed God Will Bring Them Back Together
Kim's nod to her estranged husband comes less than two weeks after he revealed that getting back together with her is "all [he] thinks about every day."
From one fashion icon to another, Kim Kardashian West just showed some love for her estranged husband, Kanye West.
After being officially crowned a Fashion Icon at the People’s Choice Awards last night, Kim took the time to give a sweet nod to the rapper, who she split from in February.
Kim began her acceptance speech by expressing her thanks to fashion industry heavyweights like Zac Posen, Riccardo Tisci, and Olivier Rousteing, which prompted her to recognize the influence of her ex, who she joked had to convince the designers to work with her in the first place.
“Thank you to Zac Posen, who dressed me and took me to my first CFDA Awards,” she said.
"And so many amazing designers like Riccardo and Olivier that really believed in me." She paused before adding, "well, probably were talked into it by getting a call from Kanye."
She went on to thank Kanye personally, and even credited him with helping her break into the fashion industry.
"Thank you to Kanye even, for really introducing me to the fashion world," she said to cheers from the crowd.
Her nod to Kanye appears to be a subtle reference to how, back in the early days of their relationship, Kanye led a complete overhaul of her image.
Anyone who’s followed Kimye over the years will be well aware that Kanye has always been pretty vocal when it comes to Kim’s style, and as a result, has been credited by some fans as having totally “revolutionized” her wardrobe.
In an early episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kanye and his stylist literally made it their mission to update Kim’s entire wardrobe, disposing of anything they didn’t like and replacing it with ~Kanye-approved~ items.
Kanye’s creative control seemingly extended throughout their entire marriage, with Kim even revealing during a 2018 episode of KUWTK that Kanye once flew all the way out to Paris for 24 hours just to style her because he didn’t like the look she’d chosen herself.
And while Kim’s style has seemingly undergone a distinct shift in the wake of their split, there’s little denying that Kanye helped elevate her fashion icon status.
What’s more, Kim’s speech marks the first time that she has publicly referenced Kanye since he made a string of comments about their relationship just last month.
In case you missed it, the month of November saw the rapper speak out about his marriage for the very first time since he and Kim parted ways at the start of the year.
The month began with an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Nov. 5, during which Kanye revealed — among other things — that he has “never seen the divorce papers” and therefore still considers Kim to be his wife.
Just a few weeks after this on Nov. 24, Kanye spoke out for the second time during a Thanksgiving charity event in Los Angeles, where he revealed that he did things that were "not acceptable" during his marriage.
“We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband,” he told the audience. “But right now today, for whatever reason — I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I'm here to change the narrative.”
During this appearance, Kanye also emphasized his hopes of rebuilding a family unit with Kim and their four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — before pleading to be reunited with them.
“I’m trying to express this in the most sane way possible, the most calm way possible,” he said. “I need to be back at home.”
However, fans were perhaps left most shocked after Kanye declared that despite being separated by the “enemy,” he believes that he and Kim will be reunited by God.
“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK,” he explained.
“But when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery,” the speech concluded.
The following day, Kanye expanded on these comments during a 5-minute video he shared to Instagram on Thanksgiving.
The since-deleted video heard the rapper recite a detailed and heartfelt “Thanksgiving Prayer,” during which he opened up about his hopes of reconciliation.
“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused,” he began.
Going on to get brutally honest about his “mistakes,” Kanye shed new light on the repercussions of his Republican image, which was perhaps one of the most prominent contributors to Kim’s decision to file for divorce.
If you need reminding, Kanye shocked the world back in 2016 with his vocal support of Donald Trump. He first solidified his political stance when he revealed that, if he had voted in the presidential election, he “would’ve voted for Trump.”
His advocacy for the president reached new heights following a highly controversial trip to the White House in 2018 — two years before he announced his own presidential campaign.
As a part of his presidential run in 2020, Kanye hosted his one (and only) political press rally, during which he revealed that he and Kim had considered an abortion when she was pregnant with their eldest daughter.
After telling a story of how his own father had initially wanted his mother to have an abortion when she was pregnant with him, Kanye became emotional when telling the audience that he and Kim had had similar discussions about aborting their daughter, North, who was 7 at the time of the speech.
In the wake of his shocking statement, videos of Kanye’s anti-abortion speech circulated online and were met with intense backlash. It was later revealed during the final season of KUWTK that this had been “the final straw” in Kim’s decision to split from the rapper.
Kanye seemingly addressed this during his “Thanksgiving Prayer,” revealing that he had “embarrassed” Kim during his presidential campaign.
“Good Lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat,” he began, referring to the infamous “Make America Great Again” cap he wore in support of Trump.
“Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family,” he said of Kim, before admitting that he put his family at risk with his political agenda. “I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood's political stance, and that was hard for our marriage.”
The father of four then appeared to specifically reference the comments he had made about North during his press rally, stating: “I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family, during the one — and thank God only — press conference.”
Interestingly, Kanye completely wiped his Instagram just four days after he shared his Thanksgiving video. He has yet to resurface, and the reasons for his hiatus remain unclear.
Kim has not publicly addressed the statements made about her and her family in Kanye's video; however, her recent awards show nod suggests that there's no bad blood between the exes.
-
Ellen Durney is a Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ellen Durney at ellen.durney@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.