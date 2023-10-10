Julia Fox Recalled The “Humiliating” Moment She Realized Kanye West Was Using Her “As A Pawn” To Win Kim Kardashian Back As She Spilled The Details Of Their Breakup For The First Time

Julia’s new memoir reveals a ton of details about her whirlwind relationship with Kanye — including what actually went down between them when they suddenly broke up.

Leyla Mohammed
At this point, Julia Fox and Kanye West’s whirlwind relationship feels a little like a fever dream.

julia and kanye walking outside in head-to-toe denim outfits
So, for those who need a reminder: Julia confirmed that she and Ye were together in January 2022 — the same time that he was publicly pleading for a reunion with his ex, Kim Kardashian.

closeup of kanye and kim at a red carpet event
Kim had filed for divorce from Ye in Feb. 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. When she began dating Pete Davidson around eight months later, Ye started repeatedly begging for her back in a series of scathing, now-deleted social media posts.

A closeup of pete and kim holding hands on the red carpet
Amid his string of public attacks against Kim, Ye began dating Julia. It’s also worth noting that this was before Ye made several antisemitic remarks that saw him facing heavy backlash.

Julia and Ye posing on steps outside wearing leather outfits. Ye is also wearing a ski mask
While they were together, Julia shut down claims that she and Ye were dating for “clout,” and instead gushed that she felt she was “surrendering” to him.

julia wrapping her leg around kanye as they sit on a bench
Victor Boyko / Getty Images For Kenzo

In fact, Julia famously penned a detailed essay for Interview magazine that gushed about her and Ye’s romance. In it, she said that the two had an “instant connection” and described his energy as “so fun to be around.” She also memorably revealed that Ye had surprised her with an “entire hotel suite full of clothes” after one of their first dates.

However, the relationship wound up being short-lived, with Julia and Ye parting ways after he continued to plead for a reconciliation with Kim.

Kim walking out of a building wearing a large coat and sunglasses
Reflecting on their whirlwind relationship a month or so later, Julia noted that she “wasn’t in love” with Ye, and had used him for the hustle. By Nov. 2022, the Uncut Gems actor said that she’d decided to date Ye in a bid to get him “off of Kim’s case.”

closeup of julia at an event
Julia has not been in a public relationship since she was with Ye, who reportedly ended up marrying former Yeezy employee Bianca Censori just two months after he and Kim finalized their divorce in Nov. 2022.

him and bianca holding hands as they walk to their car
Fast forward to today, and Julia is opening up about her and Ye’s past relationship in her newly-released memoir Down the Drain — and she’s certainly not holding back with the details.

Per multiple outlets, Julia claims in the book that Ye was the one who asked her to write the aforementioned gushing essay about their relationship for Interview magazine. She alleges that he didn’t like what she’d written at all, and ended up sending in an entirely new version instead — which is apparently the version still available online.

closeup of kanye walking down the street
Julia also claims that every time she and Ye met up while they were dating, they were joined by a stylist with an entire wardrobe of additional clothes so that she could wear something he approved of.

closeup of julia outside in an unbuttoned oversized baseball shirt and baggy pants
And on one of the rare occasions that Julia and Ye were hanging out completely alone and playing Uno, she claims that he offered to pay for her to get a boob job.

“We spend the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary,” she writes, before adding that he told her, “I’ll get you a boob job if you want.” Julia says the comment left her feeling incredibly “uncomfortable,” writing, “His words stick to me like a piece of lint on my clothes. I can't shake off the uncomfortable feeling.”

Julia purportedly also details her and Ye’s split for the first time in her memoir, revealing that things fizzled out after they got into an argument while they were away in Paris.

Julia writes that Ye no longer wanted her bringing her friends along on trips, while she didn’t want him bringing his entourage of stylists. After their fight, Julia claims that Ye went on a “month-long phone break” and stopped answering her, thus leading to their split.

closeup of him wearing an oversized denim jacket
After they parted ways, Julia felt as though Ye had “used” her “as a pawn in this grand master plan to get back at his ex-wife.”

closeup of kim
Describing the entire thing as “humiliating,” Julia writes, “That’s a really shitty position to be in,” before alleging that she later received an NDA from Ye’s assistant.

closeup of julia wearing a patent leather outfit
Julia claims that Ye texted her, “I can’t be friends with you if you don’t sign it.” She says she replied, “I’ll live.”

Julia’s memoir, Down the Drain, is available to buy now.

