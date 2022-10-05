How Kimye Fell From Grace

The year started with a bang when Page Six broke the news on Jan. 5 of an “imminent” Kimye divorce.



It’s clear now that the relationship was unraveling privately for a while. Scenes from the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — which were shot between November and December 2020, but didn’t air until months later — signaled that Kim was ready to split after a rough year where she and Ye lived predominantly in different states.



During an April 2022 interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kim also revealed that she and Ye went eight months without communicating after she ended the marriage. So as we progress, it’s worth bearing in mind that their relationship had effectively been over since at least late 2020 and that Kimye were not in a good place behind closed doors.