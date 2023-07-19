Fans Are Begging Jordyn Woods Not To Go Back To Existing In The Kardashians’ “Shadow” After Her And Kylie Jenner’s Reunion Sparked Conversations About Their Dynamic

“I still can’t believe grown ass women in their late 30s/early 40s were dragging a 21-year-old like that.”

Over the weekend, former BFFs Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner were pictured together in public for the first time since their very public fallout in 2019.

As you might know, Kylie and Jordyn were pretty much inseparable over the years that they were best friends. In fact, Jordyn went so far as to move in with Kylie for a few months after she welcomed her first daughter, Stormi, so that she’d be on hand 24/7 to help out.

Closeup of Jordyn Woods holding Stormi
Naturally, Jordyn also became a close member of the Kardashian/Jenner inner circle. But things took a drastic turn in February 2019, when news broke that Tristan Thompson — Khloé’s then-boyfriend — had kissed Jordyn at a house party. This was not the first time that Tristan had been accused of cheating on Khloé, with the NBA player having been photographed entering a hotel room with a mystery woman days before the birth of his and Khloé’s first child a year prior.

Closeup of Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian
Jordyn confirmed during a special episode of Red Table Talk that she and Tristan had kissed, but noted that things didn’t go further between them. She also said that she’d made the effort to reach out to Khloé privately to apologize.

Closeup of Jordyn Woods
“I did as much apologizing as I could do, over the phone, over texts,” Jordyn said. “I reached out, and the opportunity's there. I offered as much as I could. A lie detector test, anything. Whatever makes you feel better is what I want.”

Closeup of Jordyn Woods wiping her tears
“She doesn’t deserve this, either. The last thing I wanted to do was be that person. I’m no home-wrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love,” she went on.

Closeup of Jordyn Woods crying
But Khloé didn’t take well to Jordyn’s comments at all, and hopped on to Twitter to publicly accuse her of lying and label her “the reason” that her “family broke up” — something that Jordyn had denied during the interview.

Closeup of Khloé Kardashian
“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??” Khloé tweeted. “If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Shortly afterwards, all of the Kardashian/Jenners — bar Kylie, who later made it clear that she did not hold any grudge against Jordyn — mass-unfollowed Jordyn on social media, making it clear that their friendship with her had come to an end.

The Kardashians and Jenners receiving an award
And from this point, Khloé, her BFF Malika Haqq, and Kim went to great lengths to make their dislike of Jordyn known.

Not only did Malika publicly comment “these hoes ain’t loyal” under an Instagram post about the situation, but she and Kim posted some now-infamous Snapchat videos of themselves singing along to Nivea’s “Don’t Mess with My Man,” which features the lyrics, “Here's a little advice for you / Find your own man,” and Brandy’s hit “Who Is She 2 U?” — another track about cheating.

Screenshot from Kim&#x27;s Instagram
Needless to say, Kim, Malika, and Khloé’s social media activity further fueled the heavy criticism that Jordyn was receiving at the time — to the point that Kylie had to intervene and beg them to stop.

Closeup of Kylie Jenner
In a 2019 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which saw Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and Malika head over to Palm Springs in a bid to take Khloé’s mind off of the drama, Kylie rang Kim and asked her and the others to stop bullying Jordyn after seeing the aforementioned Snapchat videos.

“I saw the Snapchats and stuff of you guys singing, and I just feel like we’re bigger than this, we’re better than this,” Kylie told Kim. “If you wanna call her, yell at her, do whatever you want — or let’s all talk in person. But I just feel like the singing and the internet stuff, it’s just not OK.”

Closeup of Kylie Jenner
Kim attempted to defend her and the others’ actions, telling Kylie that she’d “never seen Khloé this angry.” Earlier in the episode, Khloé had called both Jordyn and Tristan “fat fucking assholes” as she drunkenly vented about the entire situation.

Closeup of Khloé and Malika
Kylie told Kim, “I’m not defending anybody. [Khloé] should feel angry, she should feel all that. We just don’t need to bully somebody is all I’m saying.”

Closeup of Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner
Kylie then said that she initially wasn’t planning on telling her sisters to stop with the social media posts, but decided to after seeing how hurt Jordyn was in person when she came by her house to pick up some of her things.

“She came in, and, just like, the look in her eye... She’s just obviously really going through it,” Kylie said through tears. “I just don’t think anyone deserves this.”

Closeup of Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner
Fans largely agreed with Kylie that Kim and the others — who were all in their late 30s at the time — had been out of line with their treatment of Jordyn, who was in her early 20s.

Closeup of Jordyn Woods
And Khloé in particular faced further criticism toward her treatment of Jordyn given that she later decided to forgive Tristan and rekindle their romance. The two quietly got engaged in 2021 and welcomed their second child via surrogate the following year. However, they ended up splitting for good after Tristan admitted to impregnating another woman while he and Khloé were together.

With all of this context in mind, it’s perhaps no surprise that internet users freaked out over new photos of Kylie and Jordyn heading out for dinner this weekend.

Closeup of Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner
However, amongst all the excitement toward the idea of Kylie and Jordyn’s once-iconic friendship making a comeback, several fans expressed their concern over Jordyn’s potential involvement with the Kar/Jenner clan once again in light of how they treated her during the scandal.

Closeup of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods
Taking to Reddit this week, multiple users reflected on the time that then-21-year-old Kylie had to beg her elder sisters to stop bullying Jordyn.

Closeup of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner
“This was beyond embarrassing for their life and soul! If they wanted to be mad at Jordyn, fair enough. But Kylie was right. You can address the situation privately. Their little high school mean girl antics was horrendous. Coming from a bunch of 30+-year-old women no less,” one person wrote in response to a clip of Kylie and Kim’s phone call.

Closeup of Khloé and Kim Kardashian
“I still can’t believe grown ass women in their late 30s/early 40s were dragging a 21-year-old like that,” said another.

“This makes me like Kylie a bit more. She was 100% right here. Her much older sisters should have known better,” one person wrote.

Closeup of Kylie Jenner
“You could tell she cared for her a lot by the fact that she started crying when talking about how Jordyn was feeling. That was her best friend for sure,” someone else added.

Closeup of Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner
In light of this, several fans have since flooded Jordyn’s Instagram comments with warnings about getting close to the Kar/Jenner family again.

Closeup of Jordyn Woods
"Please stay away from Kylie and her family. You’ve grown so much you don’t need to be around people who put you through hell," one person wrote. "Girl they tried to ruin you," someone else commented.

&quot;Please stay away from Kylie and her family.&quot;
&quot;Girl they tried to ruin you...&quot;
Many users suggested that Jordyn’s “glow up” came after she and the Kar/Jenners fell out, and urged her not to go back to existing in their “shadow” and being second best to Kylie.

Closeup of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods
“Don’t play the background to Kylie gain. You’re IT girl and you ain’t playing tag,” one person wrote. “Don’t lose focus now sweetheart; you’ve come out of their shadow so please don’t dim your light again. Forgive but never forget,” someone else echoed.

&quot;Don&#x27;t play the background to Kylie gain.&quot;
&quot;Forgive but never forget&quot;
“Stay away from those Kardashian’s/Jenners. They already got pics with Kylie walking in front of you.. YOU’RE THE LIGHT… don’t go back please,” one comment read, while another echoed, “Just don’t be walking BEHIND her in Public… do not start that ! you were just fine!”

&quot;Never walk behind her again Jordan&quot;
&quot;you were just fine!&quot;
