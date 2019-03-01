Jordyn Woods Denied Being Intimate With Tristan Thompson, Then Khloé Kardashian Dragged Her Hard On Twitter
“There was no lap dance involved.”
Jordyn Woods is denying that she had an intimate relationship with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
In an interview with Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith that aired Friday, Woods told her side of what went down between her and the basketball player in an attempt to set the record straight.
“There was no lap dance involved,” Woods said in her denial of what was initially reported about what happened between her and Thompson.
Woods, 21, said that she was sitting on the arm of a couch that Thompson was also on, but that nothing inappropriate happened.
“There’s no way it would look like a lap dance, but I can see why people would say, ‘Oh, they’re getting cozy,’” she said, acknowledging that her legs were resting on “the bottom of” Thompson’s.
Speaking to Smith, Woods maintained that the party was a laid-back situation and everyone was “just dancing and having fun.” She also insisted that Thompson “didn’t make any moves” or “try to take me to a room.”
She did, however, take responsibility for getting herself involved in such a messy situation.
“I allowed myself to be there,” she said. “I was never blacked out. I was drunk. I was not tipsy. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she said.
Woods then went on to say Thompson gave her a kiss on the lips on her way out, which she said shocked her.
“I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves and get caught up in the moment,” she said.
Woods added that there’s been no communication with Thompson since.
Woods said she spoke to Kardashian after the encounter, but didn’t reveal some of the details because she was “trying to protect Khloé’s heart.”
“She doesn’t deserve this either,” she said. “The last thing I wanted to do was be that person. I’m no home-wrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love.”
According to Woods, she apologized to Kardashian, but said she isn’t the reason the couple are no longer together. It’s been well documented that the two were having relationship issues long before this. But after Woods’ interview aired, Kardashian hit back in tweet, calling Woods a liar.
“BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up,” Kardashian wrote.
The reality star also tweeted Thompson was “equally to blame,” but “has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY.”
(It should be noted that soon after allegations of an intimate encounter went public, Thompson tweeted — and quickly deleted — a tweet proclaiming “FAKE NEWS.”)
Woods said that she’s not trying to “play the victim” and that she was doing the interview to take responsibility for her actions, particularly now that it has affected her family.
“We can’t leave the house,” she said, adding that her mother, brother, and sister are being harassed.
Woods said she has reached out to Kardashian to smooth over the issue and that she is willing to do whatever it takes to salvage their relationship.
Naturally, the real-time tea session provoked quite the reaction online.
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.