Jordyn Woods Denied Being Intimate With Tristan Thompson, Then Khloé Kardashian Dragged Her Hard On Twitter

Jordyn Woods is denying that she had an intimate relationship with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In an interview with Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith that aired Friday, Woods told her side of what went down between her and the basketball player in an attempt to set the record straight.

“There was no lap dance involved,” Woods said in her denial of what was initially reported about what happened between her and Thompson.

Woods, 21, said that she was sitting on the arm of a couch that Thompson was also on, but that nothing inappropriate happened.



“There’s no way it would look like a lap dance, but I can see why people would say, ‘Oh, they’re getting cozy,’” she said, acknowledging that her legs were resting on “the bottom of” Thompson’s.

Speaking to Smith, Woods maintained that the party was a laid-back situation and everyone was “just dancing and having fun.” She also insisted that Thompson “didn’t make any moves” or “try to take me to a room.”



She did, however, take responsibility for getting herself involved in such a messy situation.

“I allowed myself to be there,” she said. “I was never blacked out. I was drunk. I was not tipsy. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she said.

Woods then went on to say Thompson gave her a kiss on the lips on her way out, which she said shocked her.

“I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves and get caught up in the moment,” she said.

Woods added that there’s been no communication with Thompson since.