Holly Madison Explained Why It Took Her Years To Realize That People Viewed Her Playboy Pictures As “Pornographic”

“I’m not dumb, I know people are looking at it for arousal purposes, but I don’t know. I think there’s some people out there that really get the wrong idea.”

By
Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed News Staff

Holly Madison is reflecting on her experience of partaking in “explicit” photo shoots when she lived at Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion.

Denise Truscello / WireImage

Madison, who moved into the mansion when she was 21, made a name for herself as the “main girlfriend” of Hefner, then 75.

Chad Buchanan / Getty Images

Hefner infamously engaged in sexual relationships with the young women at the mansion, many of which have been scrutinized in recent years.

Denise Truscello / WireImage

During her time at the mansion, Madison and her fellow ex-Playmates Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson starred in E! reality series The Girls Next Door, which documented their experiences with Hefner.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Last year, Madison and Marquardt began reflecting on the decade-old show on their wide-ranging podcast, Girls Next Level.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for Leather & Laces

The duo have gotten candid about many of their experiences with Hefner, even defending their choice to stay off birth control while they — and several other Playmates — were sleeping with him.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Playboy

“I just don’t think any of us ever thought for a second that we were in danger of getting pregnant by him,” Madison shared in an episode earlier this month, before adding that Hefner “knew what he was doing.”

David Becker / WireImage

On this week’s episode, Madison and Marquardt opened up about partaking in Playboy photo shoots, some of which were “explicit.”

Denise Truscello / WireImage

Speaking about having these revealing photos taken, Madison divulged that those shoots often felt lighthearted and “funny.”

Denise Truscello / WireImage

“When we were shooting them in the moment, [those photos] always felt kind of funny to me and not sexy,” she said. “Like, we were playing at being sexy.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Madison then revealed that it took her years to understand that the pictures were viewed as "pornographic" by other people.

Chad Buchanan / Getty Images

"It wouldn’t be 'til years later when [I'd] look back on the picture... like, that looks pretty pornographic," she said.

Denise Truscello / WireImage

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not embarrassed about any of those photos that are out there,” she said, adding that “the context” of the photo shoots made a difference.

Denise Truscello / WireImage

Madison and Marquardt went on to describe their view of Playboy as a kind of “beauty pageant” rather than something sexual.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

“I feel like me wanting to be in Playboy was almost more of a beauty type thing… rather than ‘I wanna be sexy,’” Madison said.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“And I think other people kind of interpreted it that way. Like, they think if you’re going in Playboy, you’re advertising that you’re available and you’re so sexual,” she said, adding that this wasn’t the case for most of the women at Playboy.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“I think most women are like, ‘I wanna look really pretty,’” she shared.

Marc Ausset-lacroix / WireImage

Marqaurdt added, “For me it’s like hitting a beauty standard. It’s like winning a beauty pageant or something like that,” to which Madison agreed.

Denise Truscello / WireImage

“I’m not dumb, I know people are looking at it for arousal purposes, but I don’t know,” Madison said. “I think there’s some people out there that really get the wrong idea and think that you are putting yourself out there as somebody who’ll fuck anybody.”

Denise Truscello / WireImage

Marquardt echoed Madison’s sentiment, noting that some people believed they deserved that “kind of attention” after posing for Playboy.

Denise Truscello / WireImage

