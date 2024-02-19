These “Chaotic” Moments From The “Madame Web” Press Tour Are Going Viral Because Of How “Unserious” Dakota Johnson Is

“I...have always really loved Marvel movies,” claimed Dakota, who elsewhere failed to name any of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films or her favorite female Marvel character.

Leyla Mohammed
If there’s one thing we know about Dakota Johnson, it’s that she’s no stranger to a viral moment.

From her iconic 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to her famous lie about loving limes, Dakota has delivered hilarious one-liners time and again over the years.

And things have been no different since the press tour for her new film Madame Web began last month.

Dakota, who plays the titular superhero, has found herself garnering attention over just about everything — from her candid admissions about what it was like shooting Madame Web, to her hilarious reaction to that particular line from the trailer about “researching spiders” in the Amazon.

And as a result, several internet users have been sharing their favorite “chaotic” and “unhinged” moments from the Madame Web press tour.

Firstly, fans can't get over Dakota’s apparent lack of knowledge about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite the actor claiming she has “always really loved Marvel movies,” she was left pretty stuck when she was asked to name Tom Holland’s three Spider-Man film titles, and then separately when she was asked which female Marvel movie character was her favorite.

Dakota later admitted during a recent interview with BuzzFeed UK that she hadn’t even seen her own film Madame Web yet.

As for the filming process, Dakota described shooting with a blue screen as “absolutely psychotic” during a chat with Entertainment Weekly last month. She also candidly admitted that she wasn’t sure if the final result of the film would be “good at all,” and noted that she was pretty skeptical about signing on to the role to begin with.

Then, of course, we have Dakota’s aforementioned reaction to her viral line from the Madame Web trailer, which read, “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.”

Reacting to the buzz around it, Dakota awkwardly admitted that she didn’t quite get why it had gone viral.

What’s more, Dakota’s interactions with her costars Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced have garnered attention. Last week, the trio candidly shared that the Fifty Shades of Grey actor had left them all on read, while Dakota herself separately joked about being excluded from their group chat.

And, of course, Dakota’s nonchalant reaction to a literal earthquake interrupting one of her interviews got people online talking, too.

Needless to say, internet users are obsessed with the chaos. Madame Web is in theaters now!

