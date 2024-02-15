Dakota Johnson Admitted She’s Only Watched “4%” Of All The Marvel Movies And Failed To Correctly Name A Single One Of Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man” Films

“The last one is, um…The Goblet of Spider-Man?”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

The Marvel Cinematic Universe can be a lot to make sense of — even for people who are in it.

Dakota Johnson stands on the red carpet wearing a stylish denim suit with a necklace
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

As you may know, Dakota Johnson is the latest star to make her superhero debut as the lead in Madame Web, which was released in theaters this week.

Dakota and Sydney Sweeney on a red carpet, Dakota in a chainmail dress and Sydney in a black lace dress
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She stars as Cassandra Webb — aka Madame Web — who discovers that she has clairvoyant powers and must grapple with how to use them.

Four women, including Dakota, walking on a  NYC street, dressed in casual attire
Jose Perez / GC Images

If you’re catching onto some spider themes and wondering if this has anything to do with Sony’s Spider-Man, then the answer is yes — kind of.

Dakota in a sparkly strap dress with a choker necklace at a &quot;Madame Web&quot; event
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

While Spidey himself doesn’t appear in Madame Web, the new film is set in the same cinematic universe as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies. So make of that what you will.

Tom in a tailored suit posing at the &quot;Spider-Man&quot; premiere
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

However, despite being a part of the Spidey world, it sounds as if Dakota may have forgotten to brush up on her Marvel knowledge.

Dakota waving, wearing a sleeveless dress with visible tattoos on her arms
Hector Vivas / Getty Images

During a recent interview with Josh Horowitz for MTV, Dakota was asked if she could name all three of Tom’s Spider-Man movies — which, if you didn’t know, are Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Zendaya smiling and hugging Tom in a Spider-Man costume
Mediapunch / GC Images

Immediately, the question prompted a look of fear in Dakota’s eyes, although she still attempted to give it her best shot.

Dakota, with bangs and layered necklace, speaks in front of a pink background
MTV / YouTube / Via youtu.be

Spider-Man: Here He Comes, that’s number one,” she began, offering up “Spider-Man: And He’s Back” as the second title.

Dakota and Josh sitting, chatting, one gesturing with hand; they&#x27;re in front of a pink background
MTV / YouTube / Via youtu.be

And as for the third installment, Dakota got creative — and perhaps also confused it a little bit with another well-known movie franchise.

Close-up of Dakota in black blazer with long hair, smiling at a red carpet event
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

“The last one is, um…The Goblet of Spider-Man,” she said before backtracking and changing her answer to “Harry, Spider-Man, and the Goblet of Man.”

Dakota and Josh seated and engaged in an interview setting; the woman gestures while speaking
MTV / YouTube / Via youtu.be

As you may have already guessed, Dakota confessed that she’s not hugely invested in the MCU, admitting she’s only seen “4%” of all the Marvel movies.

Dakota standing in front of a &quot;Madame West&quot; background, wearing a V-neck sleeveless red dress
Hector Vivas / Getty Images

“Which is like 15 minutes of one,” she joked.

Dakota smiling in front of a pink background; she wears a chain necklace
MTV / YouTube / Via youtu.be

And if it wasn’t already evident from her third answer, Dakota revealed that she’s more interested in the world of wizarding than superheroes.

Dakota in a denim blazer with buttons, wearing a necklace, smiling at an event
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“I love Harry Potter…I agreed to go to boarding school for one year because I thought it was gonna be like Hogwarts,” she confessed before joking that she had a serious shock when she arrived.

Dakota Johnson at a premiere, wearing a shoulder-baring black top, hand on cheek, smiling sideways
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

“Rude awakening — there’s no nuns at Hogwarts,” she said.

Dakota with a layered necklace, wearing a blazer, smiling in front of a pink background
MTV / YouTube / Via youtu.be

Well, she’s nothing if not honest! You can watch Dakota's full MTV interview here.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer