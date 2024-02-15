However, despite being a part of the Spidey world, it sounds as if Dakota may have forgotten to brush up on her Marvel knowledge.
During a recent interview with Josh Horowitz for MTV, Dakota was asked if she could name all three of Tom’s Spider-Man movies — which, if you didn’t know, are Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Immediately, the question prompted a look of fear in Dakota’s eyes, although she still attempted to give it her best shot.
“Spider-Man: Here He Comes, that’s number one,” she began, offering up “Spider-Man: And He’s Back” as the second title.
And as for the third installment, Dakota got creative — and perhaps also confused it a little bit with another well-known movie franchise.
“The last one is, um…The Goblet of Spider-Man,” she said before backtracking and changing her answer to “Harry, Spider-Man, and the Goblet of Man.”
As you may have already guessed, Dakota confessed that she’s not hugely invested in the MCU, admitting she’s only seen “4%” of all the Marvel movies.
“Which is like 15 minutes of one,” she joked.
And if it wasn’t already evident from her third answer, Dakota revealed that she’s more interested in the world of wizarding than superheroes.
“I love Harry Potter…I agreed to go to boarding school for one year because I thought it was gonna be like Hogwarts,” she confessed before joking that she had a serious shock when she arrived.
“Rude awakening — there’s no nuns at Hogwarts,” she said.