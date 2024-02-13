Dakota Johnson Joked That She’s Excluded From The “Madame Web” Cast Group Chat Because She’s A Millennial Days After Admitting She Constantly Felt Like The “Oldest” Person While Filming

It comes just days after Dakota recalled how "no one wanted to talk" to her when she guest starred in the final episode of The Office.

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

Dakota Johnson has opened up about being excluded from the Madame Web cast group chat.

A closeup of Dakota at an event
Lionel Hahn / WireImage

Dakota, 34, portrays the titular character in the upcoming superhero movie, which will be released in theaters this week, on Feb. 14.

Screenshot from &quot;Madame Web&quot;
Sony Pictures Entertainment

Alongside Dakota, Madame Web stars Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced, who are aged 26, 25, and 22, respectively.

The stars running through the sidewalk in a scene from the film
Jose Perez / GC Images

Last week, Dakota recalled what it was like working so closely with these three Gen Z actors on the film. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she joked that her costars “annoy” her — though made it clear that she absolutely loves them.

The cast of &quot;Madame Web&quot;
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Dakota also added that she felt like the oldest person of the group “all the time” while filming with Sydney, Celeste, and Isabela, even though she’s “not that much” older than them.

Screenshot from &quot;Madame Web&quot;
Sony Pictures Entertainment

Now, Dakota opened up further about the “sisterly dynamic” she shares with her Madame Web costars — and how their age gap has divided them a little.

Dakota and Sydney stand together inside a building in a scene from the film
James Devaney / GC Images

Sitting down with E! News this week, Dakota said that she’s not in Sydney, Celeste, and Isabela’s group chat, joking that her being a millennial is “certainly” the reason why.

Closeup of Dakota Johnson
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for ABA

“I don't think they include me,” she quipped. “I’m older than them, and they make sure that I'm aware of that.”

Dakota Johnson
Robin Marchant / Getty Images

Sydney, Celeste, and Isabela do in fact have a group chat named The Boo Crew, but made it known to E! that they have nothing but love and respect for Dakota.

Closeup of Sydney Sweeney
Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

Sydney said, “I’ve been a fan of hers since I was a lot younger,” before recalling the time she “snuck” into a screening of Dakota's R-rated film Fifty Shades of Grey when she was underage after her parents “didn't let” her watch it.

This all comes just days after Dakota recalled feeling excluded during another work stint, when she featured in The Office.

Screenshot from &quot;The Office&quot;
NBC

Dakota, who guest starred in the final episode of the fan-favorite sitcom, admitted that it was the “worst time” of her life during her recent appearance on Seth Meyers.

Closeup of Dakota Johnson
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

“There were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn’t speak to each other,” she said of the cast.

Dakota at Sundance
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“And I’m coming in like, ‘So excited to be here!’ And no one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a fuck,” she added. “I was, like, in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things.”

Closeup of Dakota Johnson
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Topics in this article

Skip to footer