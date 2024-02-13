Dakota Johnson Joked That She’s Excluded From The “Madame Web” Cast Group Chat Because She’s A Millennial Days After Admitting She Constantly Felt Like The “Oldest” Person While Filming

Dakota, 34, portrays the titular character in the upcoming superhero movie, which will be released in theaters this week, on Feb. 14.
Alongside Dakota, Madame Web stars Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced, who are aged 26, 25, and 22, respectively.
Last week, Dakota recalled what it was like working so closely with these three Gen Z actors on the film. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she joked that her costars “annoy” her — though made it clear that she absolutely loves them.
Dakota also added that she felt like the oldest person of the group “all the time” while filming with Sydney, Celeste, and Isabela, even though she’s “not that much” older than them.
Now, Dakota opened up further about the “sisterly dynamic” she shares with her Madame Web costars — and how their age gap has divided them a little.
Sitting down with E! News this week, Dakota said that she’s not in Sydney, Celeste, and Isabela’s group chat, joking that her being a millennial is “certainly” the reason why.
“I don't think they include me,” she quipped. “I’m older than them, and they make sure that I'm aware of that.”
Sydney, Celeste, and Isabela do in fact have a group chat named The Boo Crew, but made it known to E! that they have nothing but love and respect for Dakota.
Sydney said, “I’ve been a fan of hers since I was a lot younger,” before recalling the time she “snuck” into a screening of Dakota's R-rated film Fifty Shades of Grey when she was underage after her parents “didn't let” her watch it.