Dakota Johnson Reacted To That Awkward Viral Interview With Ellen DeGeneres A Year After Her Show Was Accused Of Having A “Toxic” Work Environment

Dakota has absolutely zero regrets.

By Ellen Durney

Posted on October 8, 2021, at 9:22 a.m. ET

It's October, which means it's Dakota Johnson's birthday month.

When Dakota's birthday rolled around on Monday, fans across Twitter came together to commemorate the special day with an equally special interview clip.

alex @alex_abads

happy dakota johnson's birthday to all who celebrate

Twitter: @alex_abads

In case you aren't familiar, her recent birthday marked two years since Ellen DeGeneres received an invite to Dakota's 30th birthday party — still confused? Allow me to explain.

So, in November 2019, Dakota appeared for a chat on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. However, little did she know that she was about to make it into the talk show history books.

YouTube / CBS

What began as your standard interview swiftly took a chaotic turn when Ellen threw some shade at Dakota for not inviting her to her birthday party, which had taken place less than two months prior.

YouTube

"You turned 30," Ellen began. "How was the party, I wasn't invited."

YouTube

Without hesitating, Dakota shut down the false claim with the now-iconic words: "Actually, no. That's not the truth, Ellen."

YouTube

"Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of shit about not inviting you, but I didn't even know you wanted to be invited," the actor went on. "I didn't even know you liked me."

YouTube

Visibly startled by the response, Ellen replied: "Of course I like you. You knew I liked you! You've been on the show many times and don't I show like?"

YouTube

But Dakota swiftly doubled down on her stance, adding: "I did invite you and you didn't come...ask everybody” before turning to Ellen's producers for backup. They confirmed that the host had indeed been invited to the bash but had chosen not to attend.

YouTube

And two years on — as fans remain obsessed with the awkward encounter — it appears that Dakota has absolutely no regrets.

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, Dakota burst into laughter when Drew praised the "amazing" interview.

kay, ceo of evc @emilyvaucamp

dakota's reaction when drew praised her viral ellen interview HELPPP

Twitter: @emilyvaucamp

"People have gotten in trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties," Drew said in reference to the viral exchange.

YouTube

"That was amazing, by the way," Drew continued in reference to the interview, as the audience cheered in response to Dakota’s cackles. "Like, amazing."

YouTube

And let's just say, fans quickly caught on to Drew's shady reference and they are loving it.

c.c. @drewcrewes

THE ELLEN SHADE PLS SKSKS

Twitter: @drewcrewes

"Major props to @DrewBarrymore for bringing up the 'Actually no that’s not the truth Ellen' incident on her show today with Dakota Johnson," someone else added. "I almost spit out my coffee."

Paige Chernick @PaigeKnowsFirst

Major props to @DrewBarrymore for bringing up the “Actually no that’s not the truth Ellen” incident on her show today with Dakota Johnson. I almost spit out my coffee.

Twitter: @PaigeKnowsFirst

And Dakota has since been praised by fans for “catalyzing Ellen’s downfall” after it was announced that The Ellen Show would be ending following a string of claims about “toxicity” in the workplace.

sandwic kebodohan 🏴🧣 @seeraenthen

dakota single handedly catalysed ellen's downfall https://t.co/63T7Rgkie3

Twitter: @seeraenthen

In case you missed it, in May this year, Ellen announced that the show's 19th season would be its last, framing the decision around the program no longer being a creative challenge.

However, the choice to end the show came shortly after its ratings plummeted following toxic workplace allegations, which surfaced in July 2020.

BuzzFeed News reports extensive allegations from both current and former employees, including that three of the show’s executive producers oversaw a workplace culture where sexual harassment and inappropriate touching were pervasive. These claims subsequently prompted an internal WarnerMedia investigation.

Soon after the investigation, Ellen responded to the claims in a letter to employees where she took responsibility and later announced that executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and coexecutive producer Jonathan Norman had been fired.

However, her apology did not suffice when it came to repairing the show's tarnished reputation, and ultimately ratings suffered a dip and the show began to lose advertisers.

YouTube

Aside from the behind-the-scenes allegations, Ellen's character has also been called into question, with fans accusing the host of making a number of her celebrity guests feel uncomfortable or embarrassed on air.

YouTube

In fact, YouTuber Nikkie De Jager spoke out last year revealing that she had a bad experience with Ellen when she appeared on the show in 2020 to talk about her viral coming out video.

On a Dutch talk show, Nikkie claimed that Ellen wasn’t as nice as she’d hoped and didn’t even greet her when she arrived.

YouTube

And so, The Ellen Show is currently midway through its final run, playing host to guests like Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian who came to bid the show farewell.

YouTube

Something tells us that Dakota won't be joining to say goodbye, however.

YouTube

