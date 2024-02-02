Britney Spears Hit Back After Justin Timberlake’s Apparent Diss About Her, And Things Are Getting Seriously Messy

“Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time???” Britney wrote.

Leyla Mohammed
It looks as if things are getting heated between exes Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

If you missed it, Britney took to Instagram a few days ago to apologize to anyone she’d “offended” in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

Britney’s tell-all book, which was released in October, unveiled a ton of candid details about her life — from the ins and outs of her strict conservatorship to her controversial split from Justin, whom she dated between 1999 and 2002.

Justin has faced widespread criticism for his treatment of Britney after they broke up — such as making numerous jabs at her in the press and heavily insinuating that she’d cheated on him with his infamous song “Cry Me a River.”

Britney admitted in her book that she did kiss someone else during her and Justin’s relationship, but said she only did so after hearing that he’d been unfaithful. She also noted that his relentless digs left her painted as a “harlot who had broken the heart of America’s golden boy.”

Back in 2021, Justin issued a brief apology to Britney for his past treatment of her after being portrayed pretty negatively in FX’s Framing Britney Spears documentary.

But naturally, the criticism toward him grew once again following the release of Britney’s book — seemingly prompting her recent decision to apologize “for some of the things” she discussed in it.

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about, I am deeply sorry,” she said on Instagram this week, per People magazine, before going on to praise Justin’s new song, “Selfish.”

However, Justin quickly hinted that he wasn’t quite on board with Britney’s apology.

At a New York City concert this week, Justin loudly declared that he wanted to apologize to “fucking nobody” before reportedly performing “Cry Me a River.”

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely fucking nobody,” he said, with several people immediately speculating that he was making a shady jab at Britney.

As a result, Justin has faced strong backlash for his message, with several people branding him “immature.”

And now it looks as if Britney is hitting back too.

Taking to Instagram again yesterday, Britney purportedly wrote, per E! News, "Someone told me someone was talking shit about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I'm not sorry!!!”

Yikes! We’ll be sure to keep you posted if anything else unfolds.

