Britney Spears Hit Back After Justin Timberlake’s Apparent Diss About Her, And Things Are Getting Seriously Messy

If you missed it, Britney took to Instagram a few days ago to apologize to anyone she’d “offended” in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.
Britney’s tell-all book, which was released in October, unveiled a ton of candid details about her life — from the ins and outs of her strict conservatorship to her controversial split from Justin, whom she dated between 1999 and 2002.
Justin has faced widespread criticism for his treatment of Britney after they broke up — such as making numerous jabs at her in the press and heavily insinuating that she’d cheated on him with his infamous song “Cry Me a River.”
Britney admitted in her book that she did kiss someone else during her and Justin’s relationship, but said she only did so after hearing that he’d been unfaithful. She also noted that his relentless digs left her painted as a “harlot who had broken the heart of America’s golden boy.”