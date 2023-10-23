“He’s talking about her letting the past go, but he’s been the one bringing it back up over the years just to humiliate her,” one person commented.
@calabasaswings
he's been bringing up the past for the last 20 years non-stop, exploiting a young woman whom he forced to get an abortion, mocking her in every chance he got. Talentless Jessica Biel shade to brit's lingerie line in 2014 for no reason. now they're talking about growing? Hilarious #justintimberlake #shade #britneyspears #justiceforbritney #thewomaninme♬ original sound - Stefano
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London
Contact Stephanie Soteriou at stephanie.soteriou@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here