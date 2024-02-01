Here’s Why Justin Timberlake’s Recent Message About Apologizing To “Nobody” Has Left People Seriously Angry

Justin’s message about how he wants to apologize to “absolutely” nobody also comes exactly 20 years after his infamous incident with Janet Jackson at the 2004 Super Bowl.

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

A few days ago, Britney Spears issued an apology to people she’d “offended” in her 2023 memoir — one of them being her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Close-up of Britney in a turtleneck
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Justin and Britney dated way back, between 1999 and 2002. After their controversial split, he publicly shaded her numerous times and made crude remarks about their sex life, resulting in Britney being vilified by the media.

Close-up of Britney and Justin
D. Kambouris / WireImage

In more recent years, Justin has faced heavy backlash for his treatment of Britney at this time — namely since the release of the #FreeBritney documentaries and the end of her conservatorship in 2021.

Close-up of Britney and Justin
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

That same year, Justin briefly apologized to Britney, acknowledging that he “benefited from a system” that condoned misogyny in a since-deleted Instagram statement.

Close-up of Justin sitting on a talk show
NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

But a couple of years later, Justin came under fire once again after Britney released her tell-all memoir, titled The Woman in Me.

Close-up of Britney onstage
Image Group LA / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Britney made a series of shocking revelations about Justin in her book — including that she’d had an abortion while they were dating because “he didn’t want to be a father,” and that she felt his infamous breakup anthem “Cry Me a River” — which heavily insinuated that she’d cheated on him — painted her a as a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America's golden boy.”

Close-up of Britney and Justin
Denise Truscello / WireImage

And while Britney did admit in the book that she’d kissed someone else during her and Justin’s relationship, she said she only did so after hearing that he’d been unfaithful himself.

Close-up of Britney in a sparkly, sleeveless outfit
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

This week, Britney took to Instagram to apologize “for some of the things” she discussed in the memoir. "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book," she wrote, per People magazine. "If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about, I am deeply sorry."

Close-up of Britney with a headset
John Atashian / John Atashian / Getty Images

What’s more, Britney went on to directly address Justin by praising his new single, “Selfish.” She wrote, "I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy [Fallon] together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too.”

Close-up of Justin in sunglasses
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

Several people praised Britney for her “mature” message toward her ex. However, it now seems as though Justin isn’t quite on the same wavelength.

Close-up of Justin at a media event
Jerod Harris / Getty Images

At a show in New York City last night, Justin made an eyebrow-raising remark onstage about how he’d like to apologize to “fucking nobody.”

Close-up of Justin onstage
Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely fucking nobody,” he loudly declared.

Close-up of Justin at a media event
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

As perhaps expected, it wasn’t long before people began speculating that Justin had been throwing shade at Britney with his message, with several X (formerly known as Twitter) users hopping online to call him out.

Close-up of Britney at a media event
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

“just another immature, shady and insecure ass male,” one person wrote. “britney had to apologise to him for writing abt things that actually happened in her memoir and this is how he responds,” someone said.

Close-up of Justin onstage
Denise Truscello / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

“idk why he would think that's appropriate,” another tweet read.

What’s more, it was later uncovered that Justin’s controversial remark was made exactly 20 years after his infamous incident with Janet Jackson at the 2004 Super Bowl.

Close-up of Justin and Janet at the Super Bowl halftime show
J. Shearer / WireImage

As you’re probably aware, Justin accidentally exposed Janet’s breast during their joint halftime performance when he ripped away part of her costume. She was publicly vilified for years following the incident, and her career massively suffered. Meanwhile, Justin escaped virtually unscathed, and even contributed to the widespread mockery of her by making light of the entire thing.

Close-up of Janet
Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Justin ended up briefly apologizing to Janet in 2021 when he issued his aforementioned statement that mentioned Britney. However, many fans have felt that his apology was lackluster, given just how badly Janet’s career was impacted.

Close-up of Justin and Janet at the Super Bowl
Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Several social media users brought this into view now. “The way Janet and Britney apologize constantly for things not their fault,” one person tweeted. “It’ll always be justice for Janet Jackson! That small second not only overshadowed her entire performance, but also overshadowed her career from that point forward. [...] She STILL deserves an apology!” someone else said.

Close-up of Justin and Janet at the halftime show
Donald Miralle / Getty Images

Topics in this article

Skip to footer