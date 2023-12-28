Here Are 11 Of The Most Shocking Celebrity Memoir Revelations Of The Year

In Britney Spears’s memoir, The Woman In Me , the singer revealed that she quietly had an abortion after falling pregnant while she was dating Justin Timberlake. The pair were together between 1999 and 2002.

Britney writes that she wanted to have the baby, but claims that Justin “wasn’t happy” about it and was certain that he “didn’t want to be a father.”

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated” she writes. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father,” she adds.