Julia Fox Claimed That Kim Kardashian Played A Part In Her And Kanye West’s Breakup After Allegedly Privately Telling Him She Was A “Drug Addict”

For some quick context, Julia and Kanye, who has changed his name to Ye, went public with their romance in January 2022. At the very same time, the rapper was memorably sharing a series of now-deleted posts begging for a reunion with his ex Kim Kardashian, who had filed for divorce from him almost a year earlier.
Julia repeatedly gushed about her and Ye’s “instant connection” while they were briefly together, and even shut down claims that she was dating him for “clout.”
However, the relationship wound up being short-lived, with Julia and Ye parting ways after he continued to plead for a reunion with Kim. Julia has not publicly dated anyone since, while Ye reportedly ended up getting married to former Yeezy employee Bianca Censori in November 2022 — two months after he and Kim finalized their divorce.
Kim remained quiet at the time and did not publicly comment on Ye and Julia’s whirlwind romance. Shortly after they split up, Julia revealed that she’d “never spoken about anything” with Kim despite being in the same room as her before.
Now, in Julia’s new memoir, Down the Drain, which was released earlier this month, she claims that Kim played a part in her and Ye’s breakup behind the scenes.
Opening up about her and Ye’s split in the tell-all book, Julia writes that they parted ways immediately after her 32nd birthday party in February.
Julia claims that Ye seemed “distant and preoccupied” at the lavish event, which saw him memorably gift her and her closest friends with Birkin bags. Julia writes that Ye made the women “recreate” the moment he gave them the designer bags “several times” for the cameras, which left her questioning his “true intentions” and feeling that the entire thing was a “publicity stunt.”
Later on, Julia claims that Ye left because he wanted to go to a different party. She left with him but ultimately regretted her decision, leading to heaps of tension between them.
The next day, Julia writes that she texted Ye to say she was no longer “having fun” in their relationship. He allegedly wrote back, “If you loved me, you would support me.”
Julia says that the pair then spoke on the phone “one last time,” and claims that this is when Ye told her he’d had a “good conversation” about her with his “soon-to-be-ex-wife.” BuzzFeed has reached out to Kim's representatives for comment on this claim.
“He calls, and we speak on the phone one last time. He tells me he had a good conversation with his soon-to-be-ex-wife and discovered a lot of information about me,” Julia writes.
“‘I didn’t know you were a drug addict,’ he says, as if I duped him. ‘I told you! Maybe if you listened more. And not to mention, so were you!’ At this point I’m yelling,” she continues. Julia is open throughout the memoir about her past heroin addiction.
“He remains silent for once. ‘You said you wouldn’t embarrass me,’” she claims he said. Julia continues, “I refuse to let him hear me crying, so I hang up and tell my publicist to inform the press that we are over.”
What’s more, Julia claims that after she and Ye split, a million-dollar fashion deal she had lined up fell through.
“Shortly after, my million-dollar Italian denim deal falls through as well. ‘It’s contingent on you being his girlfriend,’ I’m informed,” she writes.
Elsewhere in the book, Julia writes that she felt as though she’d been “used” by Ye “as a pawn” in a “grand master plan” to get back at Kim.
Julia called the entire thing “humiliating,” writing, “That’s a really shitty position to be in.”