Julia Fox Claimed That Kim Kardashian Played A Part In Her And Kanye West’s Breakup After Allegedly Privately Telling Him She Was A “Drug Addict”

“He calls, and we speak on the phone one last time. He tells me he had a good conversation with his soon-to-be-ex-wife and discovered a lot of information about me,” Julia writes in the tell-all book.

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

In her recently released memoir, Julia Fox opens up about her whirlwind relationship with Kanye West.

Close-up of Julia and Kanye wearing denim and sitting together
Victor Boyko / Getty Images for Kenzo

For some quick context, Julia and Kanye, who has changed his name to Ye, went public with their romance in January 2022. At the very same time, the rapper was memorably sharing a series of now-deleted posts begging for a reunion with his ex Kim Kardashian, who had filed for divorce from him almost a year earlier.

Close-up of Kim and Ye kissing
Jean-baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

Julia repeatedly gushed about her and Ye’s “instant connection” while they were briefly together, and even shut down claims that she was dating him for “clout.”

Close-up of Ye and Julia walking together and wearing denim
Marc Piasecki / GC Images

However, the relationship wound up being short-lived, with Julia and Ye parting ways after he continued to plead for a reunion with Kim. Julia has not publicly dated anyone since, while Ye reportedly ended up getting married to former Yeezy employee Bianca Censori in November 2022 — two months after he and Kim finalized their divorce.

Close-up of Ye walking and wearing a hoodie, leather, and jeans
Gotham / GC Images

Kim remained quiet at the time and did not publicly comment on Ye and Julia’s whirlwind romance. Shortly after they split up, Julia revealed that she’d “never spoken about anything” with Kim despite being in the same room as her before.

Close-up of Julia wearing a pin-striped, low-cut outfit
Neil Mockford / GC Images

Now, in Julia’s new memoir, Down the Drain, which was released earlier this month, she claims that Kim played a part in her and Ye’s breakup behind the scenes.

Close-up of Ye and Kim
Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

Opening up about her and Ye’s split in the tell-all book, Julia writes that they parted ways immediately after her 32nd birthday party in February.

Close-up of Julia wearing a long blouse
Jose Perez / GC Images

Julia claims that Ye seemed “distant and preoccupied” at the lavish event, which saw him memorably gift her and her closest friends with Birkin bags. Julia writes that Ye made the women “recreate” the moment he gave them the designer bags “several times” for the cameras, which left her questioning his “true intentions” and feeling that the entire thing was a “publicity stunt.”

Close-up of Ye and Julia standing on steps and wearing leather
Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Later on, Julia claims that Ye left because he wanted to go to a different party. She left with him but ultimately regretted her decision, leading to heaps of tension between them.

Close-up of Ye wearing denim and sunglasses
Victor Boyko / Getty Images for Kenzo

The next day, Julia writes that she texted Ye to say she was no longer “having fun” in their relationship. He allegedly wrote back, “If you loved me, you would support me.”

Close-up of Ye and Julia in denim at a media event
Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Julia says that the pair then spoke on the phone “one last time,” and claims that this is when Ye told her he’d had a “good conversation” about her with his “soon-to-be-ex-wife.” BuzzFeed has reached out to Kim's representatives for comment on this claim.

Close-up of Kim in a sleeveless stop and pants
James Devaney / GC Images

“He calls, and we speak on the phone one last time. He tells me he had a good conversation with his soon-to-be-ex-wife and discovered a lot of information about me,” Julia writes.

Close-up of Kim at a media event in a shiny, long-sleeved turtleneck outfit
James Devaney / GC Images

“‘I didn’t know you were a drug addict,’ he says, as if I duped him. ‘I told you! Maybe if you listened more. And not to mention, so were you!’ At this point I’m yelling,” she continues. Julia is open throughout the memoir about her past heroin addiction.

Close-up of Julia in a pin-striped jacket, short dress, and boots on the street
Rachpoot / GC Images

“He remains silent for once. ‘You said you wouldn’t embarrass me,’” she claims he said. Julia continues, “I refuse to let him hear me crying, so I hang up and tell my publicist to inform the press that we are over.”

Close-up of Julia sitting and wearing a long, off-the-shoulder brocade outfit
Bravo / Zach Dilgard/Bravo via Getty Images

What’s more, Julia claims that after she and Ye split, a million-dollar fashion deal she had lined up fell through.

Close-up of Julia on the street wearing a puffy sleeveless top, jeans, and chunky boots
Rachpoot / GC Images

“Shortly after, my million-dollar Italian denim deal falls through as well. ‘It’s contingent on you being his girlfriend,’ I’m informed,” she writes.

Close-up of Julia wearing chunky earrings
Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images

Elsewhere in the book, Julia writes that she felt as though she’d been “used” by Ye “as a pawn” in a “grand master plan” to get back at Kim.

Close-up of Kim and Ye
Gotham / GC Images

Julia called the entire thing “humiliating,” writing, “That’s a really shitty position to be in.”

Close-up of Julia in a transparent outfit
Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

Julia’s memoir, Down the Drain, is available to buy now.

