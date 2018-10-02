Amazon Will Raise Its Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour For All US Workers
The new wage applies to more than 250,000 Amazon and Whole Foods employees as well as the more than 100,000 temporary employees it will hire for the upcoming holiday season.
Amazon announced Tuesday that it will increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all US workers.
Beginning Nov. 1, all full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal employees will be paid a minimum $15 an hour. The increased wage will affect more than 250,000 Amazon employees, as well as over 100,000 seasonal employees who will be hired at Amazon sites for the holiday season.
The company said its public policy team will also begin advocating for an increase in the federal minimum wage.
The wage increase comes a month after Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced a bill this summer dubbed the BEZOS Act (Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies) along with Rep. Ro Khanna, highlighting concerns that many Amazon workers rely on food stamps and affordable housing to survive while the company reached $1 trillion in market valuation in August. Jeff Bezos has an estimated net worth of $165 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Amazon rejected Sanders' criticisms, calling them “inaccurate and misleading accusations.” The company said the average hourly wage for a full-time associate in its fulfillment centers, including cash, stock, and incentive bonuses, is over $15 an hour before overtime.
Still, the company decided to make some changes. “We listened to our critics, thought hard about what we wanted to do, and decided we want to lead,” Jeff Bezos, Amazon's CEO, said in a statement today. “We’re excited about this change and encourage our competitors and other large employers to join us.”
Sanders congratulated Bezos in a Facebook Live press conference on Tuesday saying that "Amazon and Mr. Bezos are leading the way."
"What Mr. Bezos has done today is not only enormously important for Amazon's hundreds of thousands of employees, it could well be, and I think it will be, a shot heard around the world," he said.
Amazon joins a wave of retail companies increasing their company minimum wage over the last two years. Target announced last year that it will raise minimum pay to $15 an hour by 2020, and Costco raised its starting pay last year to at least $14 per hour. In January, Walmart raised its starting wage for US employees to $11 after the tax reform package passed, although the company also laid off workers and attempted to quietly shut down 63 Sam’s Club stores as it increases its focus on e-commerce.
