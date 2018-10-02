Amazon Will Raise Its Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour For All US Workers

Amazon announced Tuesday that it will increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all US workers.

Beginning Nov. 1, all full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal employees will be paid a minimum $15 an hour. The increased wage will affect more than 250,000 Amazon employees, as well as over 100,000 seasonal employees who will be hired at Amazon sites for the holiday season.

The company said its public policy team will also begin advocating for an increase in the federal minimum wage.