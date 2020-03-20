These Updating Charts Show The Record Number Of Americans Filing Unemployment Claims

Unemployment claims in the US have soared as the coronavirus shuts down large parts of the global economy. Here are some charts we’ll continue to update.

If you want to take a closer look, here’s a chart of the same numbers since 2019.



Here are some of these numbers again, but broken down by state. The chart also compares this week’s unemployment claims to those from a similar week last year. (This updates weekly.)

More than two-thirds of US Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and experts predict that people in service jobs, manufacturing, and construction will likely be hit hardest by the coming economic turmoil, which represents more than a third of the US’s labor force — about 53 million people. This chart will be updated monthly.



Who will be the most affected by this downturn will crystalize in the next few months, as more information becomes available. BuzzFeed News will update this post with more government data once it’s available. For those who have been laid off and are filing for unemployment for the first time, you should take a look at the information offered from your state’s labor department about who qualifies and what you need if you want to apply. BuzzFeed News has cobbled together information on each state’s labor department below. Most state labor departments offer online portals, like the ones listed in the table below, to start filing your claim. If you do not have access to the internet, state departments offer assistance on the phone. Additionally, you should see whether your state’s labor department has issued policies around job losses that are related to the coronavirus on its website. Policies on the state and federal level are currently in flux.