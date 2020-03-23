26 Million People In Indiana, Oregon, Michigan, And Wisconsin Have Been Ordered To Stay Home To Stop The Spread Of The Coronavirus

Oregon, Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin — home to approximately 26 million people — became the latest states to order residents to stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The governors of Massachusetts, Kentucky, and Maryland ordered all nonessential businesses to close in their states, stopping short of issuing stay-at-home orders.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday, effective immediately, ordering everyone in the state to stay at home to "the maximum extent possible." The order will remain in effect until Brown decides to end it.

"Failure to comply with the order will be considered an immediate danger to public health and subject to a Class C misdemeanor," the governor's office said.

The order closed additional retail businesses, including malls, gyms barbershops, nail salons, spas, theaters, amusement parks, and other recreational and entertainment venues. It also prohibited all nonessential "social and recreational gatherings regardless of size" if a distance of 6 feet could not be maintained between people.

"Today, I am issuing a new executive order further requiring social distancing measures because we know this is the most effective way to flatten the curve and slow the spread of this virus," Brown said in a statement. "I hope everyone in Oregon abides by its core message: stay home unless absolutely necessary."

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Monday that he signed an executive order calling on “all Hoosiers to hunker down, stay at home, unless you’re going out on an essential errand, or essential work or essential business and operations.”

The order takes effect on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. ET and ends on Monday, April 6, but could be extended if the outbreak warrants it. The order is "mandatory" and will be enforced by the Indiana State Police with local law enforcement.

“Stay home, get groceries only when you really need them and buy only what you really need,” Holcomb said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also issued a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order which goes into effect at midnight on Monday and lasts until April 13.

The order directs all residents to stay inside their homes and allows them to leave only "under very limited circumstances" including engaging in outdoor activities or going to grocery store or hospital. A violation of the order would be a misdemeanor.

The order also suspends all nonessential businesses in the state.