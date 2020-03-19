Hairstylists And Barbers Are Grappling With Whether To Stop Cutting Hair During The Coronavirus Outbreak

"We can’t practice social distancing when we do hair. It just isn't possible."

Courtesy Joanne Marsden Joanne Marsden

Joanne Marsden knew Tuesday would be her last day of work for a while. Even though local health officials hadn't mandated any restrictions on hair salons, that nagging feeling that Marsden needed to do more to protect herself and her clients — and help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus — had grown to outweigh her concerns about being able to financially support her family. "We can’t practice social distancing when we do hair," Marsden, a hairstylist in Irvine, California, told BuzzFeed News. "It just isn't possible." As officials across the US order restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms, and other businesses where people gather to stifle the spread of COVID-19, hairstylists and barbers in many cases are having to decide for themselves whether to continue operating their businesses. For those that close, it's a decision that will cut off their only source of income for what could be weeks or months to come. "Our industry, in general, has felt a little bit left out because we aren't getting mandates from government — state or federal officials," said April Markley, 39, a hairstylist in Denver. "We haven't been given specific instructions to close, but I mean from what everyone’s understanding our workplace and environment is like prime spreadable areas." Hairstylists and salon owners who spoke to BuzzFeed News described how difficult it has been for them and others in the industry to decide whether to stay open. Some are choosing to continue operating until their state or county health officer force them to close — and doing what they can to maintain a clean workplace. Others have chosen to shut down now out of concern that they could be contributing to the spread of the disease.

Courtesy Russell Cordeiro Cordeiro

"As [a] hairstylist/barber, you only make money if you’re working," said Russell Cordeiro, a hairstylist and barber at Art + Autonomy Salon in New York City. "There is no such things as sick days. There are no such thing as vacation days."

Cordeiro said that initially his salon was waiting for the government to mandate they close — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not specifically ordered hair or nail establishments to cease operations — but on Monday, the owners and stylists collectively decided to close the shop on at least a week to week basis.

"The idea was to let's squeeze in as much as we can before they made an announcement, but I feel like the moral aspect came into play before that," he said. As of Thursday, more than 11,000 people in the US have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and more than 100 people have died. Experts believe the number of people infected is likely much higher due to a lack of sufficient testing. To help stymy the spread of the disease, local, state, and federal officials are urging people to practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others outside of their household and working from home if possible. Still, some salon owners are continuing to cut and style clients' hair because of financial concerns or out of the belief that closing isn't necessary to protect public health until their local government orders it. "People are still going to the grocery store. You can't disinfect everything that's there. They're still allowing restaurants to service the public only through delivery and takeout. It still can be spread," said hairstylist Selima Peterson, who owns a salon in New Haven, Connecticut. Peterson said if her local county health department orders her to close, she will. Until then, she is continuing to see clients, spacing out their appointments so they don't overlap, and disinfecting all equipment and physical spaces after each visit. "Rain, sleet, snow, we are out working," she said. "This virus is not going to stop me, and if my clients need me, I'm going to be there." In the San Francisco Bay Area, health officials took the drastic step Monday of ordering all residents to shelter in place for at least three weeks and mandating the closure of all nonessential businesses — including beauty salons. It was that order that forced Caroline Kan to close her business, House of Colours, in San Jose on Monday, though she said she probably would have shut down anyway. "Eventually I probably would have because the numbers are just freaking skyrocketing," Kan, 29, told BuzzFeed News. In the meantime, Kan said she has some money saved to help her get by for a little while, and her landlord gave her an extension to pay the salon's April rent. But she isn't sure how long she'll be able to keep her business afloat if she's unable to work for a longer period of time. Like several other stylists who spoke with BuzzFeed News, Kan is an independent contractor and isn't currently eligible for unemployment benefits. "Financially, I mean, I'm definitely going to get a really big hit," she said.

Courtesy April Markley Markley