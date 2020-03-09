These Charts Show How The Coronavirus Is Spreading Across The US

COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel coronavirus first identified in late December in Wuhan, China, is now spreading in the US. The map and charts below will update automatically with the latest data compiled by researchers at Johns Hopkins University. US cases by location

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via Johns Hopkins University CSSE

This map shows locations in the US that have confirmed cases of COVID-19, scaled by the number of cases in each place. On January 20, the CDC confirmed the first US case of COVID-19, a 35-year-old man in Snohomish County, Washington who had recently traveled to Wuhan. Since then, cases have been confirmed across the country, with the largest outbreaks in California, New York, and Washington state. Total confirmed US cases and deaths

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News

This chart shows the number of confirmed cases in the US over time, divided into patients who are still sick, those who have recovered, and those who have died. These numbers are still small compared to the totals overseas, with the largest death tolls seen in China, Italy and Iran.

Total confirmed US cases

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News

This chart shows the cumulative total of confirmed cases in the US. There may be many more cases going undetected, however, because relatively few people have so far been tested for the virus. In Washington, the worst-affected state so far, the virus is believed to have been circulating for weeks before the outbreak was recognized.

New cases in the US by day

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News

This plot of new cases diagnosed by day shows what experts call the “epidemic curve.” As a disease outbreak continues, the number of new cases rises over time and then may fall as the outbreak is controlled or naturally declines. New cases are expected to rise dramatically in the coming weeks as the US begins widespread testing for the disease. US cases and deaths by state

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News