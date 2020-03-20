These Updating Charts Show How Many People Are Losing Their Jobs Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Unemployment claims in the US have soared as the coronavirus shut down large parts of the global economy. Here are some charts we’ll continue to update.

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.

You can see that between Monday and Wednesday, close to 700,000 people filed a claim.

Here are some of these numbers from the past three days again, but broken down by state. The chart also compares this week’s unemployment claims to those from the previous week. (For now, we only included states in this chart for which we had at least two days worth of data. Later, this will update weekly and include more states.)



More than two thirds of US Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and experts predict that people in service jobs, in manufacturing and in construction will likely be hit hardest by the coming economic turmoil, which represents more than a third of the US’s labor force — about 53 million people. This chart will be updated monthly.