These Updating Charts Show How Many People Are Losing Their Jobs Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic
Unemployment claims in the US have soared as the coronavirus shut down large parts of the global economy. Here are some charts we’ll continue to update.
The number of people filing for unemployment benefits in the US jumped by 70,000 last week, a first sign of the economic repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic. Across the country, 281,000 people filed for unemployment benefits between March 8 and March 14, according to numbers released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.
But these numbers are lagging behind what's really happening.
Since March 14, several states have implemented policies that closed restaurants and bars to dine-in customers, the CDC recommended that gatherings of 50 or more people were suspended for the next eight weeks, and even hair salons and gyms have been shuttered. Websites in various states have been crashing since as more and more newly jobless people are trying to apply for unemployment benefits. We’ve never had a complete shutdown of several parts of the economy before.
The below chart — which will automatically update weekly — shows unemployment claims over time. It not only takes into account the 281,000 new claims the federal government reported Thursday, but also the claims filed in 17 states after measures were put into place this week to shutter businesses.
You can see that between Monday and Wednesday, close to 700,000 people filed a claim.
Here are some of these numbers from the past three days again, but broken down by state. The chart also compares this week’s unemployment claims to those from the previous week. (For now, we only included states in this chart for which we had at least two days worth of data. Later, this will update weekly and include more states.)
More than two thirds of US Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and experts predict that people in service jobs, in manufacturing and in construction will likely be hit hardest by the coming economic turmoil, which represents more than a third of the US’s labor force — about 53 million people. This chart will be updated monthly.
Who will be the most affected by this downturn will crystalize in the next few months, as more information becomes available. BuzzFeed News will update this post with more government data once it’s available.
