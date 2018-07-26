Lamar Odom Is Returning To Pro Basketball, This Time In China

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Odom was found unconscious in October 2015 by a Nevada brothel worker, who told 911 dispatchers that Odom had been using sexual performance enhancers and cocaine. Khloé Kardashian, his estranged wife at the time, flew to Nevada to be by his side.

Kardashian made all of his medical decisions, including when he was airlifted to Los Angeles for further treatment. The two officially divorced in December 2016.