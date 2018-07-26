BuzzFeed News

Lamar Odom Is Returning To Pro Basketball, This Time In China

news

"Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now," Odom wrote on Instagram.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on July 26, 2018, at 2:32 p.m. ET

Lamar Odom is officially going to play professional basketball in China, the former NBA player announced on Instagram Thursday.

The Chinese Basketball Association is the premier league in China and has two divisions with 10 teams each.

"My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I'm returning to play Basketball. I will be playing in China! God is good!" Odom wrote in an Instagram caption.

Harry How / Getty Images

"Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years. Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you're hoping for."

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Odom's return to basketball follows a long struggle with addiction that led him to a nearly fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel in 2015.

Odom was found unconscious in October 2015 by a Nevada brothel worker, who told 911 dispatchers that Odom had been using sexual performance enhancers and cocaine. Khloé Kardashian, his estranged wife at the time, flew to Nevada to be by his side. Kardashian made all of his medical decisions, including when he was airlifted to Los Angeles for further treatment. The two officially divorced in December 2016.
Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Prior to his public addition struggles, Odom played for NBA teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, LA Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks.

Odom also won two NBA championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010.
Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

"Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now," Odom wrote on Instagram.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images
