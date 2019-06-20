Roy Moore, Who Was Accused Of Child Molestation, Is Running For Senate In Alabama Again

WASHINGTON — Roy Moore, who was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, said Thursday he will run for Senate again in Alabama.

The former Alabama Supreme Court justice announced the decision in his home state, after opening with a prayer, an introduction from his wife, Kayla Moore, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

"Yes, I will run for the United States Senate in 2020," Moore said.

Moore spoke to the “barrage of information” surrounding his potential run and called out Republicans opposing his candidacy, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby.

“Why is there such a fear? Why is there such a anger? Why such a hatred and opposition to someone running? Why does the mere mention of my name cause people to get up in arms in Washington DC?” Moore asked, listing off a litany of conservative positions he holds, including supporting the Second Amendment and opposing abortion rights.

Moore became the Republican nominee to replace then-US Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Senate in a 2017 special election. After several women accused Moore of sexual misconduct, including inappropriately pursuing teenage girls and child molestation; one woman accused him of sexually touching her when she was 14 and he was 32, Moore lost the senatorial bid to now-Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat.

Moore addressed the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him Thursday, calling them “false.” He also would have won the 2017 election, “if it were not for the tactics used by the Democratic operatives in Washington DC" and also referenced Republican "collusion" against him.

While President Donald Trump supported Moore in the 2017 general election, the controversial candidate shouldn’t count on leading Republican's backing this time around. Several prominent Republicans called for him to step down during his last campaign and Trump recently urged Alabamians to flip the seat in 2020 but tweeted Roy Moore is not the answer.

“I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t. ... Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets late last month.