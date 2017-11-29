A Woman Who Said Roy Moore Sexually Assaulted Her At 14 Has Written An Emotional Open Letter
"Where does your immorality end?" Leigh Corfman asked the Alabama Republican after he dismissed her allegations as false and malicious.
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore dismissed on Monday the allegations of sexual misconduct against him as "completely false," prompting one accuser who said she was assaulted by the Republican as a teenager to fire back in an open letter demanding he stop attacking her character.
Leigh Corfman said she was 14 when Moore, then 32 years old and a deputy district attorney, initiated a sexual encounter with her. Since then, other women have come forward with allegations that Moore made inappropriate advances — a number of them stating it occurred when they were teenagers.
On Monday, Moore returned to the campaign trail.
"These allegations are completely false, they're malicious, specifically I do not know any of these women, nor have I ever engaged in sexual misconduct with any woman," he told supporters.
Moore also reiterated his opposition to what he described as "the immorality of our time," citing abortion, transgender rights, and marriage equality.
The statements prompted a powerful response on Tuesday from Corfman, who wrote Moore an open letter and hand-delivered it to AL.com.
"What you did to me when I was 14-years-old should be revolting to every person of good morals," she wrote. "But now you are attacking my honesty and integrity. Where does your immorality end?"
Corfman said she stood by "every word" of her account, first published in the Washington Post earlier this month, adding that her motivations have never been political, but rather personal. After years of only telling friends and family about what had happened to her, she said she could no longer remain quiet.
"I am not getting paid for speaking up," she wrote. "I am not getting rewarded from your political opponents. What I am getting is stronger by refusing to blame myself and speaking the truth out loud."
Other men who have faced accusations of misconduct have acknowledged them and apologized, she said. Meanwhile, Moore, his wife, lawyers, and even President Trump have painted Corfman and other accusers as liars.
"I demand that you stop calling me a liar and attacking my character," Corfman wrote. "Your smears and false denials, and those of others who repeat and embellish them, are defamatory and damaging to me and my family.
"I am telling the truth, and you should have the decency to admit it and apologize."
-
