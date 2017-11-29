A Woman Who Said Roy Moore Sexually Assaulted Her At 14 Has Written An Emotional Open Letter

"Where does your immorality end?" Leigh Corfman asked the Alabama Republican after he dismissed her allegations as false and malicious.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore dismissed on Monday the allegations of sexual misconduct against him as "completely false," prompting one accuser who said she was assaulted by the Republican as a teenager to fire back in an open letter demanding he stop attacking her character.

Leigh Corfman said she was 14 when Moore, then 32 years old and a deputy district attorney, initiated a sexual encounter with her. Since then, other women have come forward with allegations that Moore made inappropriate advances — a number of them stating it occurred when they were teenagers.

On Monday, Moore returned to the campaign trail.

"These allegations are completely false, they're malicious, specifically I do not know any of these women, nor have I ever engaged in sexual misconduct with any woman," he told supporters.

Moore also reiterated his opposition to what he described as "the immorality of our time," citing abortion, transgender rights, and marriage equality.