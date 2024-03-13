Season 3 Of “Euphoria” Will Apparently Begin Shooting Very Soon, And Here’s What Sydney Sweeney Had To Say About Going “Home” To Her “Family”

Against the odds, it really sounds like the Euphoria crew may soon be back on set for Season 3.
In case you need a reminder, it’s been more than two years since the last season of Euphoria aired, and in that time, a lot has happened to raise questions about the show’s slated return for 2025.
For starters, Season 2 aired to pretty mixed reviews in 2021, and it also wound up sparking accusations of a problematic work environment, with crew and background actors speaking out against Sam Levinson’s allegedly “toxic” production.
Inevitably, all of this brought the future of Euphoria into question, and another element to the discourse centered around the show’s stars — starting with Barbie Ferreira, who announced her official departure from the cast in 2022 following rumors of a feud between her and Sam.
She eventually confirmed that it was a “mutual decision” to leave, and a year later in July 2023, the Euphoria cast was rocked by yet another devastating loss — this time, the tragic death of Angus Cloud, who starred as the much-beloved Fezco.
In the meantime, other cast members like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney have kept busy, becoming some of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood today. However, their success has obviously raised questions about whether they’d realistically find time in their schedules to play high schoolers again.
But now, after two years, it sounds like Euphoria's superstars are getting ready for a new season, as Sydney just revealed that she’s set to begin shooting for Season 3 in the coming months.
As you’d expect, Sydney didn’t give away many details. However, she did hint that she’s excited to work with some familiar faces again.
Sydney’s confirmation comes two months after HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys revealed that Sam was “busy writing” the script and that fans could expect the show to return in 2025.