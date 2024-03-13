Season 3 Of “Euphoria” Will Apparently Begin Shooting Very Soon, And Here’s What Sydney Sweeney Had To Say About Going “Home” To Her “Family”

“It’s like home when I go back to it,” Sydney said. “I’m excited.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Against the odds, it really sounds like the Euphoria crew may soon be back on set for Season 3.

The Euphoria cast taking a selfie on the red carpet
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

In case you need a reminder, it’s been more than two years since the last season of Euphoria aired, and in that time, a lot has happened to raise questions about the show’s slated return for 2025.

The ladies of Euphoria posing for photographers at an event
Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

For starters, Season 2 aired to pretty mixed reviews in 2021, and it also wound up sparking accusations of a problematic work environment, with crew and background actors speaking out against Sam Levinson’s allegedly “toxic” production.

Sam Levinson on the red carpet with Zendaya
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

Amid all this, Sam — Euphoria’s sole creator and writer — was repeatedly criticized over the show’s storylines. Things didn’t get much better for him in 2023 when his second show, The Idol, was widely criticized following its flop release.

Sam Levinson seated for a Q &amp;amp; A with The Weekend at the Cannes film festival
Pool / Getty Images

Notably, The Idol was shrouded in controversy even before it aired due to a scathing exposé published by Rolling Stone, which described the production as an alleged “shitshow,” and compared the show’s graphic content to “torture porn.”

Inevitably, all of this brought the future of Euphoria into question, and another element to the discourse centered around the show’s stars — starting with Barbie Ferreira, who announced her official departure from the cast in 2022 following rumors of a feud between her and Sam.

A close-up of Barbie Ferreira in a sleeveless outfit at an event
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage

She eventually confirmed that it was a “mutual decision” to leave, and a year later in July 2023, the Euphoria cast was rocked by yet another devastating loss — this time, the tragic death of Angus Cloud, who starred as the much-beloved Fezco.

Angus Cloud playfully posing for a photo on the red carpet with Zendaya, Sam Levinson, and Hunter Schafer
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

In the meantime, other cast members like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney have kept busy, becoming some of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood today. However, their success has obviously raised questions about whether they’d realistically find time in their schedules to play high schoolers again.

Jacob Elordi stands smiling on a stage with a band in the background during his SNL monologue
Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

But now, after two years, it sounds like Euphoria's superstars are getting ready for a new season, as Sydney just revealed that she’s set to begin shooting for Season 3 in the coming months.

Sydney Sweeney in a dress with a sweetheart neckline at an event, smiling at the camera
Frazer Harrison / Variety via Getty Images

Off the back of her Saturday Night Live hosting gig, Sydney is on the road promoting her new horror movie, Immaculate, and in an interview with MTV, she was asked about her plans once the press run is over.


“You’re going to take a little time off after all this madness?” host Josh Horowitz asked, to which Sydney quickly responded: “I go into Euphoria.”


In complete disbelief, the reporter followed up by asking: “We’re actually getting in front of a camera to do Euphoria? Finally, it’s happening?”, prompting the actor to play coy.


“Maybe,” she responded, giving the same evasive answer when asked if she’d seen a script yet.


As you’d expect, Sydney didn’t give away many details. However, she did hint that she’s excited to work with some familiar faces again.

Sydney in an off-the-shoulder dress speaks into a microphone at an event
Gilbert Flores / SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

“I always feel like I go home,” she said after Josh noted that Season 3 is a long time coming. “It’s like home when I go back to it. I like it.”

She added: “I’m excited. It’s like family.”

Sydney’s confirmation comes two months after HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys revealed that Sam was “busy writing” the script and that fans could expect the show to return in 2025.

Group of cast members from &quot;Euphoria,&quot; standing together in formal attire on a black carpet before a promotional backdrop
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

“Sam is an incredibly talented writer; he’s got a lot in store for these characters, and I’m excited,” he said during an interview with Deadline.

You can watch the clip of Sydney’s MTV interview here.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer