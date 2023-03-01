HBO Admitted Initial Production On "The Idol" Did Not Meet Its "Standards" And Doubled Down On A "Safe" Working Environment Following Allegations Against Sam Levinson And The Weeknd

HBO is standing by its upcoming high-profile TV show The Idol following Rolling Stone's reported on an alleged "shitshow" production.

On Wednesday, the publication ran a news article featuring interviews with 16 anonymous sources claiming to be cast or crew members on the show. Many claimed two of the show's co-creators, Sam Levinson — who also created Euphoria — and the Weeknd, overhauled the show after the ousting of director Amy Seimetz.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News on Wednesday, HBO said early production on the show "did not meet" its standards.

“The creators and producers of The Idol have been working hard to create one of HBO’s most exciting and provocative original programs. The initial approach on the show and production of the early episodes, unfortunately, did not meet HBO standards so we chose to make a change," HBO said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

The erotic drama series, also co-created by Reza Fahim, stars the Weeknd as a controlling Los Angeles club owner and Lily-Rose Depp as a rising pop star caught in his orbit. The cast also includes names like BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Dan Levy of Schitt’s Creek, and singer Troye Sivan.

"Throughout the process, the creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and mutually respectful working environment, and last year, the team made creative changes they felt were in the best interest of both the production and the cast and crew. We look forward to sharing The Idol with audiences soon," HBO's statement continued.