A Joke About Sydney Sweeney’s Appearance In A “Saturday Night Live” Clip Has Sparked Backlash After She Previously Talked About The “Ridiculous” Way She’s Been Sexualized

As you will probably have noticed, both of the promo clips center on Sydney’s desirability — particularly the joke in the second video, which obviously implies that she has so many male fans because of how conventionally attractive she is.
And in case you didn’t know, Sydney has previously talked at length about her physical appearance and the difficulties of being constantlysexualized throughout her life.
In light of all this, people have taken to social media ahead of Saturday’s show to urge the SNL writers to come up with “better material” that isn’t entirely focused on Sydney’s appearance, worrying that “90% of the jokes” will be “misogynistic.”
Interestingly, people also brought up Sydney’s Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi, whose SNL hosting debut in January was similarly criticized because his “good looks [were] the subject of too many skits.”