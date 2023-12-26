How Pamela Anderson Took The Pain Of “Pam & Tommy” And Totally Reinvented Her Image

Pam & Tommy — which premiered on Hulu in February and aired through March 2022 — starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the subjects, and was produced by Seth Rogen, who also played Rand.

Being that the show looked set to chronicle one of the most traumatic periods of Pamela’s life, fans had welcomed the buzzy trailers under the assumption that the real duo at the heart of the story had been involved in its production.